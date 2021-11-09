Oregon Sits Atop Week 11 SI Pac-12 Power Rankings

The leaders of the North and South take the top two spots in this week's power rankings.

It's beginning to look more and more like Oregon and Utah will represent the Pac-12 in the conference title game in Las Vegas on Dec. 3 with each passing week. Utah, minus one slip-up against Oregon State, has dominated the opposition in conference play, while Oregon is beginning to look like a team that can win in a number of ways.

The SI Pac-12 publishers each picked Oregon and Utah as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams, respectively, in the conference after each team picked up big road wins this weekend.

SI PAC-12 FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

1. Oregon (6): 8-1, 5-1 - 72 points

2. Utah: 6-3, 5-1 - 66 points

T-3. Arizona State: 6-3, 4-2 - 57 points

T-3. Washington State: 5-4, 4-2 - 57 points

5. UCLA: 5-4, 3-3 - 46 points

6. Oregon State: 5-4, 3-3 - 43 points

7. Washington: 4-5, 3-3 - 33 points

8. USC: 4-5, 3-4 - 29 points

9. Colorado: 3-6, 2-4 - 26 points

10. Stanford: 3-6, 2-5 - 18 points

11. Cal: 3-6, 2-4 - 14 points

12. Arizona: 1-8, 1-5 - 10 points

DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Arizona State; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington; 8. Colorado; 9. USC; 10. Stanford; 11. Arizona; 12. Cal

Comment: The Sun Devils bounced back in solid fashion against USC, although there is plenty that needs fixed moving forward. I’m not willing to rank ASU ahead of WSU, and Arizona finally moves out of the 12 spot thanks to their win over Cal.

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Arizona State; 5. Oregon State; 6. UCLA; 7. Washington; 8. USC; 9. Colorado; 10. Cal; 11. Stanford; 12. Arizona

Comment: I'm counting on Washington State to shake things up by beating Oregon on Saturday, and I don't really count Arizona's win over a team that only vaguely resembled Cal. The Wildcats are still on a losing streak as far as I'm concerned.

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Arizona State; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. Stanford; 8. USC; 9. Washington; 10. Colorado; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

Comment: Utah looks like a scarier matchup every week, this time after beating the brakes off of Stanford. Colorado still has some fight left in them despite an ugly record and Arizona finally gets a win after two years. Good for Jedd Fisch. All eyes will be on Oregon vs. Washington State in a huge matchup that comes following a bye for Jake Dickert’s squad.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. Washington State; 5. UCLA; 6. Washington; 7. Oregon State; 8. USC; 9. Colorado; 10. Stanford; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

Comment: The fact that UCLA improved its relative standing in the conference without taking a snap just goes to show how self-destructive the Pac-12 is, and how nearly every team is a pretender at this point. The bottom four teams are all dumpster fires, and yet teams in the middle of the pack continue to lose to them. Utah and Oregon are all the Pac-12’s got at this point, and even they are far from infallible.

CLAUDETTE PATTISON-MONTANA, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. Washington State; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Colorado; 10. Stanford; 11. Arizona; 12. Cal

Comment: The USC Trojans continue to struggle against Pac-12 opponents, and with three games left on their schedule the question remains can they become bowl game eligible. Their upcoming contest against the Cal Bears should be a winnable one, but BYU and UCLA both present some challenges. Sitting at 4-5 heading into week 11, there is no doubt the Trojans' have struggled to live up to their pre-season expectations.

DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. Washington State; 5. Oregon State; 6. UCLA; 7. Colorado; 8. Washington; 9. USC; 10. Arizona; 11. Cal; 12. Stanford

Comment: Oregon won in Columbus. Won in a monsoon. Will win the conference. The Ducks were so much better than Washington it was indefensible. But that's all the Pac-12's got. Outside of Eugene, it's a little embarrassing.

