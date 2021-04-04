Oregon Stars Shine at Pro Day

Here are the official results from Oregon's annual pro day ahead of the NFL Draft.

Oregon football hosted representatives from 31 NFL teams this week in the Hatfield Dowlin Complex to display their NFL hopefuls. Local media was not allowed at the event.

All results are from Oregon Football's official Twitter account and reporting from Rob Moseley of GoDucks.com.

Penei Sewell

40 yard dash: 5.09

Vertical jump: 28"

Bench Press: 30 reps

Broad jump:9'1"

3 done drill: 7.76

Measurements:

-6 feet 4 7/8 inches

-331 pounds

Jevon Holland

40 yard dash: 4.46

Vertical jump: 35.5"

Bench Press: 19 reps

Broad jump: 10'6"

Hunter Kampmoyer

40 yard dash: 4.81

Vertical jump: 31"

Bench Press: 21 reps

Broad jump:9'5"

3 cone drill: 7.28

Thomas Graham Jr.

40 yard dash: 4.48

Vertical jump: 34.5"

Bench Press: 13 reps

Broad jump: 10'1"

3 cone drill: 7.08

Deommodore Lenoir

40 yard dash: 4.44

Vertical jump: 34.5"

Bench Press: 15 reps

Broad jump: 10'1"

3 cone drill: 7.02

Brady Breeze

40 yard dash: 4.52

Vertical jump: 38"

Bench Press: 20

Broad jump: 10'

3 cone drill: 7.03

Nick Pickett

40 yard dash: 4.64

Vertical jump: 35.5"

Bench Press: 18 reps

Broad jump: 9'11"

3 cone drill: 7.4

Jordon Scott

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

