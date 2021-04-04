Oregon Stars Shine at Pro Day
Oregon football hosted representatives from 31 NFL teams this week in the Hatfield Dowlin Complex to display their NFL hopefuls. Local media was not allowed at the event.
All results are from Oregon Football's official Twitter account and reporting from Rob Moseley of GoDucks.com.
Penei Sewell
40 yard dash: 5.09
Vertical jump: 28"
Bench Press: 30 reps
Broad jump:9'1"
3 done drill: 7.76
Measurements:
-6 feet 4 7/8 inches
-331 pounds
Jevon Holland
40 yard dash: 4.46
Vertical jump: 35.5"
Bench Press: 19 reps
Broad jump: 10'6"
Hunter Kampmoyer
40 yard dash: 4.81
Vertical jump: 31"
Bench Press: 21 reps
Broad jump:9'5"
3 cone drill: 7.28
Thomas Graham Jr.
40 yard dash: 4.48
Vertical jump: 34.5"
Bench Press: 13 reps
Broad jump: 10'1"
3 cone drill: 7.08
Deommodore Lenoir
40 yard dash: 4.44
Vertical jump: 34.5"
Bench Press: 15 reps
Broad jump: 10'1"
3 cone drill: 7.02
Brady Breeze
40 yard dash: 4.52
Vertical jump: 38"
Bench Press: 20
Broad jump: 10'
3 cone drill: 7.03
Nick Pickett
40 yard dash: 4.64
Vertical jump: 35.5"
Bench Press: 18 reps
Broad jump: 9'11"
3 cone drill: 7.4
Jordon Scott
