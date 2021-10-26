No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado Set for Midday Kickoff

The Ducks will return to FOX when they take on the Buffaloes in week 9

For the second time this season, the Ducks will be returning to FOX as they prepare to take on Colorado. The official kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 pm on October 30. This will be Oregon’s third game in the 12:30 national broadcast slot, with the other two being their big win against UCLA and their loss to Stanford.

Colorado will also be making their second appearance on FOX this season. Their first appearance was in a tight 10-7 loss to Texas A&M.

The Buffaloes enter this game with a poor record of 2-5. They are 1-3 in the conference with their only win being against Arizona, who is probably the worst power 5 team in the country.

Last weekend, Colorado had an underwhelming 26-3 loss to Cal who was previously 1-5. With the exception of the Arizona game, Colorado has not scored more than 14 points in a conference matchup.

While Colorado is heading into this game at a new low, the Ducks are going into the matchup with a big boost of momentum. After an important 34-31 victory against UCLA, Oregon is hoping to add another win to their 6-1 record.

Oregon’s previous game on FOX was the monumental 35-28 upset against Ohio State in week two. That game saw the most complete performance from the Ducks this season prior to the game against UCLA this past weekend.

With the College Football Playoff still possible for Oregon, this is another big test they will have to win in a convincing fashion to keep their names in the discussion.

Oregon's win over UCLA shows the Ducks can still be elite

