Oregon vs. Utah Kickoff Time, TV Info Announced

Oregon vs. Utah to Kick Off in Prime Time
Fresh off a win over Washington State at home in Eugene, the Ducks now turn their attention to a road matchup with the No. 24-ranked Utah Utes (7-3, 6-1 Pac-12).
Utah played got a good look from the Arizona Wildcats on the road in Tucson en route to a 38-29 win, the team's third straight win.
No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 24 Utah will kick off at 4:30 p.m. on ABC next Saturday.
The Ducks and Utes haven't played since 2019, when they met at Levi Stadium in the Pac-12 championship, a game Oregon won 37-15 in what is now known as projected top NFL Draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux's breakout college game.
Head Coach Kyle Whittingham has the Utes playing great football, which is notable considering the team lost their then starting quarterback Charlie Brewer in October after entering the transfer portal. Cameron Rising has led the offense in the time since and Utah's run game has become one of the best in the Pac-12.
