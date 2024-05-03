Oregon Women's Basketball Adds Veteran Forward Salimatou Kourouma from Arizona
Oregon's women's basketball welcomes a new addition to its roster for the 2024-25 season by adding Salimatou Kourouma, a 5-foot-11 forward from Kati, Mali, who transfers from Arizona.
"Sali is a talented and efficient scorer and rebounder and someone who can defend multiple positions," Oregon coach Kelly Graves said on Kourouma. "Her experience, maturity, and basketball IQ are through the roof and will be a welcome addition to our young team."
Kourouma, who began her collegiate career at Grayson College in Texas, has distinguished herself at her previous stops. After being named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year, she transferred to Little Rock, where she quickly made her mark.
In her redshirt junior year, Kourouma was named the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year after leading the league in scoring with an average of 16.8 points per game, which increased to 17.8 in conference play.
Despite an injury-shortened season at Arizona, during which she played only 13 games, Kourouma impressed when healthy, scoring in double figures in six games, including a season-high 17 points on efficient 7-10 shooting against then-No. 20 Gonzaga.
Over her three Division I seasons, Kourouma has averaged 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field. As she transitions to Oregon, Kourouma brings her scoring ability, significant experience, and leadership traits that Graves is eager to integrate into the team.
Kourouma is set to join the Ducks as a graduate transfer and will have one year of eligibility remaining when the 2024-25 season commences.