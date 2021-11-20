Looking Back at Oregon's Best Wins Over Utah in Recent Years

Oregon and Utah go head-to-head for the 34th time going back to 1933, including the eighth time as Pac-12 foes.

Saturday night's game will be the latest chapter in a rather eventful recent history between Oregon and Utah. Oregon is 23-10 against the Utes all-time and 5-2 against them as Pac-12 opponents, and this weekend's matchup might have the most on the line of any matchup in quite some time.

The Ducks need to win out to get into the College Football Playoff and the upset-minded Utes stand in their way. Both teams have a chance to win their respective divisions on Saturday with a victory.

When you think of the recent history between these two programs, you may think of a couple of games, or even moments. You may have seen them all over social media this week leading up to the game. Without further ado, here's a look at some of the clashes between these teams in the last few years.

2019 - Oregon Outlasts Utah 37-15 in Pac-12 Championship Game

Oregon's College Football Playoff hopes had been dashed just two weeks prior after losing in the desert to Arizona State. The Ducks were No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings and needed a win to get into the Rose Bowl Game.

Utah, on the other hand, still had a shot to get into the College Football Playoff, sitting at No. 5 in the rankings prior to the conference title game in Santa Clara. The Utes were having their best season since going undefeated in 2008, finishing the regular season with an 11-1 record with their lone loss coming to USC.

In the game, Oregon dashed to a 20-0 halftime lead behind a touchdown run by CJ Verdell and a 45-yard touchdown toss from Justin Herbert to Johnny Johnson III, set up by a Brady Breeze interception. Ducks fans were thrilled to see Herbert running the ball for first downs several times in the first half after he had seemingly been withheld from rushing throughout the regular season.

Utah would bring it to a one-possession margin with two touchdown drives in the third quarter, but Verdell's 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter seemed to put the game away as the Ducks led 30-15. Then, Troy Dye, club on his right hand, picked off Tyler Huntley to give the Ducks the ball back, and Verdell broke through again for a 31-yard touchdown to clinch the conference title for the Ducks.

Verdell finished with 208 yards and three touchdowns to earn Pac-12 Championship Game MVP honors. Kayvon Thibodeaux was a close second for the honor, recording 2.5 sacks and a blocked punt in what should be remembered as his coming out party.

2016 - Oregon Upsets No. 12 Utah 30-28 With Late TD

Oregon was in the midst of its first losing season since 2004, entering a game in which it was a big underdog against the 12th-ranked Utes in Salt Lake City. The 3-7 Ducks were just 1-6 against conference teams and were led by then freshman quarterback Justin Herbert. Utah was within striking distance of a Pac-12 South title and would be in great position to do that with a win.

Both teams struggled to score in the first half, with Utah leading 7-3 at the half. Utah extended the lead to 14-3 in the third, and Oregon responded with a one-play touchdown drive to make it 14-10.

In the fourth quarter, both offenses came to life. The Ducks took their first lead thanks to a 96-yard drive, but the Utes came right back after Dillon Mitchell fumbled on a punt return and Utes linebacker Chase Hansen ran it back for a score.

The teams would exchange touchdowns one more time before the Ducks got the ball back trailing 28-24 with 2:18 left on the clock. Herbert's poise was on full display on the last drive as he completed his first five passes and ran 12 yards for a first down to get the Ducks into the red zone.

With eight seconds left and the Ducks needed a touchdown to pull off the upset, and Herbert threw a dart into the corner of the end zone to Darren Carrington, who made a contested catch and narrowly got his foot in the end zone to win the game.

Herbert finished with 324 passing yards and three touchdowns as the Ducks put up 575 yards of offense. The Utes' Pac-12 title game hopes were put in jeopardy with the loss, and they would eventually lose the bid to Colorado.

2014 - Kaelin Clay's Gaffe Flips Momentum in Oregon's 51-27 Win

You knew it was coming.

The 2014 matchup in Salt Lake City had very similar hype and implications around it to Saturday's game. The Ducks were 8-1 and ranked No. 4 in the country with a shot at the College Football Playoff still on the line. Utah was ranked No. 17 at 6-2.

Of course, Oregon had a guy by the name of Marcus Mariota leading the way, and he was the Heisman Trophy front-runner at this point. Yet at the beginning of the game, the Ducks' offense was struggling to get going. Utah scored a touchdown on its opening drive and forced a three-and-out and a turnover on downs on the other end.

On the first play of the second quarter, Utes' quarterback Travis Wilson launched a deep ball to Kaelin Clay who ran 79 yards into the end zone. Only problem was that it was just him that ran into the end zone. He forgot the ball at the one-yard line.

The Ducks recognized that a touchdown signal hadn't been called, and linebacker Joe Walker picked up the ball and ran it back 100 yards for a touchdown. What was almost a 14-0 Utah lead was now a tie game at 7-7.

Oregon finished the second quarter with 24 unanswered points and led 24-10 at the half. Utah didn't completely give up, limiting the Ducks' offense in the third quarter and using two touchdown drives to bring it back to a 30-27 game.

In the fourth, Oregon blew it open with three straight touchdowns. Mariota finished with 353 total yards (239 passing, 114 rushing) and four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) to lead the Ducks to a huge win.

