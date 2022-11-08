Oregon's Bo Nix, Christian Gonzalez Named Pac-12 Players of the Week
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix continued his rampant tear through the Pac-12 in week 10.
Playing an integral role in Oregon's 49-10 win over the Colorado Buffaloes, Nix was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week on Monday.
He accounted for five total touchdowns for the third straight week, throwing for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 20-of-24 passing, rushing for 16 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and evening hauling in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Bucky Irving.
He joins elite company as just the third player in conference history to win offensive player of the week honors three weeks in a row, along with Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate (four straight in 2017) and USC quarterback Rodney Peete (three straight in 1988).
Nix now leads all FBS players in the 2022 season with 36 total touchdowns: 22 passing, 13 rushing, and one receiving.
He wasn't the only Duck to take home Pac-12 honors though, as cornerback Christian Gonzalez was named defensive player of the week for performance in week 10. In his return to Boulder, the former Colorado cornerback came away with two interceptions.
It was the first multi-interception game of his career, and he's the first Duck to come away with multiple interceptions in the same game since October 23, 2021 when DJ James picked off two of Dorian Thompson-Robinson's passes in a close 34-31 win.
Gonzalez has been the most consistent defensive back in Oregon's secondary this season and is certainly in the conversation for the conference's best defensive back.
