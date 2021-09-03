PODCAST: Oregon vs. Fresno State Preview

September 3, 2021
PODCAST: Previewing Oregon vs. Fresno State

Taking a deep dive into Oregon's first game of the 2021 season.
After a brief hiatus, we are back with another awesome episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast! Dylan and I break down the Fresno State matchup. 

We take a look at players to watch on both sides of the ball, what this game could mean heading into the Ohio State matchup in Columbus next week and so much more. We also answer mailbag questions from our audience, something we're trying to get more of in the future.

The Podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

2023 QB has Oregon in top group following offer this week

