PODCAST: Oregon vs. Fresno State Preview

PODCAST: Previewing Oregon vs. Fresno State
After a brief hiatus, we are back with another awesome episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast! Dylan and I break down the Fresno State matchup.
We take a look at players to watch on both sides of the ball, what this game could mean heading into the Ohio State matchup in Columbus next week and so much more. We also answer mailbag questions from our audience, something we're trying to get more of in the future.
The Podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
