Is Penn State Tight End Tyler Warren Best In College Football? Oregon Ducks Big Ten Championship Preview
The No. 1 ranked Oregon Ducks are set to play for the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night in Lucas Oil Stadium against the No. 3 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. The Ducks are looking to complete a Big Ten sweep and go on undefeated in their first season in the conference. One of the only obstacles in the way of the Ducks pulling off an unblemished run heading into the College Football Playoff is Penn State’s offensive attack led by tight end Tyler Warren.
The Ducks have battled against their fair share of individual talents, but Warren might be the very best of those players. Warren, who was recently announced as First-Team All-Big Ten and a Mackey Award finalist, presents a formidable challenge to the Ducks defensive unit. The 6-6, 257-pound freak athlete has hauled in 81 receptions for 978 yards and six receiving touchdowns. Warren also has four rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown this season.
“Tyler Warren’s got to touch that ball 20 times for them to be in this game and have a chance to win. I love Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen as well, but I’m finding a way on that play sheet, Tyler Warren’s going to touch the ball 20 times,” said three-time National Championship coach Urban Meyer of Warren’s ability and how he’d plan to use that skillset in a game of this magnitude.
Earlier this season, Warren had what could be considered the greatest individual performance by a tight end in FBS history. Against the USC Trojans, Warren equaled an FBS tight end record with 17 receptions for 224 yards and a receiving touchdown. That’s exactly the type of performance defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, and the Ducks' defense is looking to avoid on Saturday night. While Penn State does have other weapons, stopping Warren is priority number one.
“Penn State tight end Tyler Warren finished with 17 catches in the OT win — tied for most by a tight end in FBS history. My former coach at Richmond, Frank Leonard, texts me all the time about this guy. Frank has been around some great tight ends over the years… but thinks 44 'is it.' What I love is that he speaks more highly about his character, work ethic, and smarts," said NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay.
Oregon doesn’t have an individual player like Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs that they’d feel comfortable consistently leaving in man-to-man coverage with Warren, but what they do have is the best pass rush that the Nittany Lions have faced all season. Getting after Penn State quarterback Drew Allar in the dropback passing game is critical. The Duck's front seven is as healthy as it’s been all season and should be unleashed to keep Allar off rhythm and target.
Games like this always come down to matchup advantages. Penn State isn’t as talented as Oregon top to bottom, but they’ve have genuine game wreckers that can flip any advantage the Ducks have elsewhere. Warren is the biggest threat to the Ducks' Big Ten Championship hopes. How they handle that threat can be the difference in a season's worth of work.
MORE: Andrew Olesh Signing Decision 'Real Close:' Oregon Ducks, Michigan, Penn State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dominate Signing Day: Add Top Receivers Dakorien Moore, Dallas Wilson
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Black Uniform Combination for Big Ten Championship vs Penn State
MORE: 5-Star Trey McNutt Signs With Oregon Ducks: Early National Signing Day Tracker
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Penn State In Big Ten Championship Game
MORE: ESPN Calls Oregon Ducks 'Least Interesting' Team After 12-0 Season?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Credits Dillon Gabriel For Signing Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
MORE: College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama Above Miami Controversy, Oregon Ducks No 1
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive
MORE: Big Ten Championship: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Betting Odds, Prediction
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Breaks Another Record In Cleveland Win On Monday Night: 'Chip On Shoulder'