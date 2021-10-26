PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's Win Over UCLA

Sitting down with Ducks Digest Reporter Nick Battey to recap all the action from this past weekend.

Sit back and relax and enjoy the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast.

Publisher Max and reporter Nick hit on a ton of topics of interest including:

-Oregon limiting UCLA's rushing attack

-Kayvon Thibodeaux's freakish performance

-Anthony Brown, the good and the bad

-The emergence of Devon Williams and other wide receivers

-DJ James' multi-interception game and so much more!

The Ducks are now in full preparation mode for the Colorado Buffaloes, who they'll face on Saturday in a 12:30 contest.

