PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's Win Over UCLA

PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's 34-31 Win Over UCLA
Sit back and relax and enjoy the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast.
Publisher Max and reporter Nick hit on a ton of topics of interest including:
-Oregon limiting UCLA's rushing attack
-Kayvon Thibodeaux's freakish performance
-Anthony Brown, the good and the bad
-The emergence of Devon Williams and other wide receivers
-DJ James' multi-interception game and so much more!
The Ducks pass a huge test on the road as the we shift into the second half of the season
The Ducks are now in full preparation mode for the Colorado Buffaloes, who they'll face on Saturday in a 12:30 contest.
