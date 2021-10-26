    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's 34-31 Win Over UCLA

    Sitting down with Ducks Digest Reporter Nick Battey to recap all the action from this past weekend.
    Author:

    Sit back and relax and enjoy the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast. 

    Publisher Max and reporter Nick hit on a ton of topics of interest including:

    -Oregon limiting UCLA's rushing attack

    -Kayvon Thibodeaux's freakish performance 

    -Anthony Brown, the good and the bad

    -The emergence of Devon Williams and other wide receivers

    -DJ James' multi-interception game and so much more!

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Travis Dye UCLA Goal Line
    Play
    Football

    PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's Win Over UCLA

    The Ducks pass a huge test on the road as the we shift into the second half of the season

    Mycah PittmanDevon Williams Split
    Play
    Football

    Williams and Pittman Continuing to Emerge for Oregon Offense

    When Anthony Brown gets the ball to these two, goods things happen

    Mycah Pittman UCLA
    Play
    Football

    No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado Set for Midday Kickoff

    The Ducks return home to Autzen after a big road win

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast on Spotify

    Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts

    Apple Podcasts Link

    The Ducks are now in full preparation mode for the Colorado Buffaloes, who they'll face on Saturday in a 12:30 contest.

    More from Ducks Digest

    Devon Williams and Mycah Pittman continue emerging for the Oregon offense

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Check out our new Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Travis Dye UCLA Goal Line
    Football

    PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's Win Over UCLA

    14 seconds ago
    Mycah PittmanDevon Williams Split
    Football

    Williams and Pittman Continuing to Emerge for Oregon Offense

    1 hour ago
    Mycah Pittman UCLA
    Football

    No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado Set for Midday Kickoff

    2 hours ago
    Oregon Duck UCLA
    Football

    SI Week 9 Pac-12 Power Rankings, Oregon Stays on Top

    21 hours ago
    Jackson Powers-Johnson UCLA
    Football

    Powers-Johnson Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Ankle Sprain

    Oct 25, 2021
    Kayvon Thibodeaux Stand DTR
    Football

    Oregon's Win Over UCLA Showed the Ducks Can Still Be Elite

    Oct 25, 2021
    reubenkings-roundup-week-8
    Football

    Reubenking's Roundup: Recapping a Loaded Week 8 in Pac-12

    Oct 24, 2021
    Mario Cristobal UCLA 2 Cropped
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to 34-31 Victory Over UCLA

    Oct 24, 2021