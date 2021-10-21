    • October 21, 2021
    PODCAST: Previewing No. 10 Oregon vs. UCLA with AllBruins Publisher Sam Connon

    We've got another episode of the podcast to get you ready for Oregon's big week 8 matchup.
    The Ducks are about to hit the road to head to Los Angeles ahead of their matchup with UCLA this weekend. Ever since both of these teams got off to hot starts this season, fans of both programs and across the country have been eying this game. 

    Chip Kelly has the UCLA offense humming with Dorian Thompson-Robinson running the show and a two-headed monster in the backfield. Mario Cristobal has Oregon atop the Pac-12 North and looking to silence any doubt that the Ducks are the top team in the conference as they welcome back key starters on both sides of the ball.

    I caught up with SI's AllBruins Publisher Sam Connon to break down the key talking points in this matchup including:

    -What Dorian Thompson-Robinson brings to the table

    -UCLA's Zach Charbonnet and Britain Brown

    -How Head Coach Chip Kelly utilized the transfer portal on this year's team

    -The Bruins' dominant run defense

    -Oregon injury updates

    -Anthony Brown

    -Travis Dye as RB1

    -The important of Kayvon Thibodeaux and a whole lot more!

    Listen to this episode on Spotify

    Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

    -Apple Podcasts link

    Watch this episode on our YouTube channel

