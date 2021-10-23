Jackson Powers-Johnson Exits UCLA Game With Injury

The Ducks offensive line is having to adjust quite a bit early against the Bruins.

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson has exited the UCLA game with what looks like a right foot/ankle injury.

He got rolled up on in the first quarter and was down on the field for a few minutes. He was helped off the field by the staff and didn't put any weight on his right side as he hobbled off the field.

Oregon's offensive line on the ensuing play from left to right was TJ Bass, Dawson Jaramillo, Ryan Walk, Steven Jones and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu. Powers-Johnson was tended to by the training staff and had his cleat off with his sock rolled part of the way up his foot.

He was driven to the locker room as the second quarter began.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.