PODCAST: Previewing No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 3 Ohio State
The Ducks head to Columbus Thursday ahead of their highly-anticipated matchup against Ohio State. Brendan Gulick, publisher of Sports Illustrated's Buckeyes Now joins the show to give Duck fans a better idea of what they can expect on Saturday.
Max and Brendan tackle players to know for Ohio State, CJ Stroud's debut at quarterback, and a Buckeyes defense described as a "work in progress."
Tune into the pod on your way to work, while you do work around the house, or with other Duck fans, available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts at the links below.
Spotify
Apple Podcasts link
