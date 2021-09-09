PODCAST: Previewing No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Taking a deep dive into the Ohio State Buckeyes with Buckeyes Now publisher Brendan Gulick.

The Ducks head to Columbus Thursday ahead of their highly-anticipated matchup against Ohio State. Brendan Gulick, publisher of Sports Illustrated's Buckeyes Now joins the show to give Duck fans a better idea of what they can expect on Saturday.

Max and Brendan tackle players to know for Ohio State, CJ Stroud's debut at quarterback, and a Buckeyes defense described as a "work in progress."

