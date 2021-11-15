Reubenking's Roundup: Reviewing Week 11 in the Pac-12

A summary of the five high-scoring games in the Pac-12 on Saturday.

With Week 11 in the books, we have just two weeks of Pac-12 regular season football remaining. Both divisions are still undecided after the clinching scenarios failed to go Oregon and Utah's ways.

There were five games on the schedule after USC-California was postponed to Dec. 4 after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Cal program. Offense was on full display all day, as all five winning teams scored at least 35 points.

Here is a recap of all the action from Saturday.

No. 24 Utah Survives Arizona's Surge 38-29

TJ Pledger (5) celebrates with his teammates after a touchdown. Utah Football (@Utah_Football on Twitter)

Arizona was a 24-point underdog with the 24th-ranked Utes coming to Tucson, but you wouldn't know it by the fight it put up on Saturday.

The Wildcats went punch for punch with the Utes early, answering Utah's opening drive touchdown with a touchdown of their own. It was both of the starting quarterbacks using their legs to put their teams on the scoreboard, with Cameron Rising rushing for an 11-yard score, while Will Plummer sprinted for a 43-yard touchdown on fourth-and-5.

Plummer caught fire on the Wildcats' next drive, completing all five of his passes, including a five-yard touchdown to Michael Wiley. Two drives and two touchdowns for Arizona caused concern for Kyle Whittingham's team, who was missing top running back Tavion Thomas due to injury.

The Utes would respond right back with a quick touchdown drive highlighted by a 29-yard dime from Rising off his back foot to Britain Covey and capped off by TJ Pledger's 15-yard touchdown. They finished the first half with an even quicker drive thanks to some chunk plays in the passing game. Rising found Brant Kuithe for a touchdown to give Utah a 21-17 halftime lead.

After recording an impressive 225 yards of offense in the first half, the Wildcats kept it rolling with a 62-yard drive to open the second half and cut the lead to 21-20 with a field goal.

The lead grew back to four after a Utah field goal, and the Utes got the ball right back after a three-and-out. Rising found Dalton Kincaid open in the corner of the end zone to make it 31-20, and it felt like the Utes were finally beginning to pull away.

That's when Jedd Fisch's team showed its grit and fight. The Wildcats cut it to eight on a 15-play drive, and upon forcing a punt by the Utes, Nazar Bombata blocked the punt and Rhedi Short ran it back for a touchdown after a perfect bounce landed in his arms. All of a sudden, Utah's lead shrank to 31-29 thanks to a failed two-point conversion by Arizona.

On the ensuing drive, Utah milked over eight minutes off the clock thanks to some big throws by Rising and a fourth-down conversion, and the Utes put the nail in the coffin with Pledger's second touchdown of the day.

Utah had a chance to clinch the Pac-12 South with a victory over Arizona and a Washington win over Arizona State but will have to try again next week with Oregon coming to town.

Next Up:

Utah - No. 3 Oregon (9-1) at 4:30 p.m. on ABC

Arizona - At Washington State (5-5) on Friday at 6:00 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Oregon State Rolls Past Stanford 35-14 to Become Bowl Eligible

Oregon State Beavers defensive lineman Keonte Schad (32) celebrates with teammates after a fumble recovery. © Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State hasn't gone bowling since 2013 — the longest drought of any team in the Pac-12. With a win on Saturday, the Beavers would live to see another game.

A very banged up Stanford team came to Corvallis looking to bounce back after getting thrashed by Utah at home last week. But the Cardinal would put their faith in true freshman quarterback Ari Patu, who was making his first career start as Tanner McKee was out for the second straight week.

For the second straight week, Stanford had a whale of a time trying to find any offensive production and rhythm in the first half. The Cardinal could only muster up 70 yards of offense and five first downs in the first half, while Oregon State scored a touchdown on its first and final possession of the first half to take a 14-0 lead into the locker room.

The Beavers extended the lead with a 67-yard strike from Chance Nolan to Trevon Bradford to make it 21-0. Stanford's last possession, other than the Nathaniel Peat carry to run out the clock in the first half, gave the ball back to the Beavs trailing 7-0, and now Patu and the offense trailed by 21 on the next possession.

Patu found a rhythm, completing four of his five passes and running for a 21-yard first down to move the Cardinal into the red zone for the first time. The freshman quarterback found Benjamin Yurosek in the end zone for his first career touchdown pass.

For a second, it looked like the Cardinal were fighting back into this game, as the Beavers questionably went for it on fourth down at their own 34, and Gabe Reid stopped Deshaun Fenwick for a loss to give them the ball right back with great field position.

But two plays later, Patu underthrew Michael Wilson and was picked off by Rezjohn Wright to erase any momentum for Stanford.

Oregon State quickly put the game away with an 80-yard touchdown drive, and then another touchdown off of an Austin Jones fumble.

As has been the recipe for success all season, the Beavers used a variety of players to rush for 218 yards against Stanford. Nolan also had a solid day, completing 19 of his 25 pass attempts for 257 yards and two touchdowns.

Next Up:

Stanford - Home vs. California (3-6) at 4:00 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Oregon State - Home vs. Arizona State (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Arizona State Mounts Fourth-Quarter Comeback to Shock Washington 35-30

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and tight end Curtis Hodges (86) celebrate following a touchdown pass against the Washington Huskies. © Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington came into this game with a much different look on its sideline. Head Coach Jimmy Lake was suspended for one game after shoving a player on the sideline during last weekend's game against Oregon, and Offensive Coordinator John Donovan was fired after the game as well.

With interim Head Coach Bob Gregory taking over, the Huskies rolled out to a blazing start against the Sun Devils. The offensive play-calling was much more creative than usual, with a lateral throw to Dylan Morris, jet sweeps, tosses, and screens. A pass interference call on ASU moved the Huskies into the red zone, where Cameron Davis punched it in for the touchdown.

The defense got the ball right back with a quick three-and-out by the Sun Devils, and the Huskies danced right back into the end zone on a 63-yard drive finished off with a Morris scramble for a touchdown.

As has been the case for much of the season, the Huskies' offense couldn't sustain its success for much longer. They only picked up two first downs on their final four drives of the first half.

Arizona State finally put together a drive and into a goal-to-go situation, but the Huskies' defense stood tall, stopping Jayden Daniels on fourth-and-goal to preserve the 14-0 lead.

The Sun Devils would eventually get on the scoreboard with a touchdown strike from Daniels to Curtis Hodges, and Washington would finish the half with a field goal to make it 17-7 at the half.

Neither offense could find a spark early in the second half, but ASU had a golden opportunity when Davis dropped a lateral toss from Morris, and Tyler Johnson picked up the loose ball and ran it back inside the UW 10-yard line. The Sun Devils punched it in two plays later with a Rachaad White touchdown to slice the lead to 17-14.

After Daniels' pass was picked off by Alex Cook, the Huskies' offense used nine straight runs to find the end zone on a Kamari Pleasant one-yard run. With the fourth quarter beginning, the Huskies seemed to have a comfortable 24-14 lead.

But no lead is comfortable in Seattle.

The Sun Devils trudged down the field on a 20-play, 81-yard drive that melted over nine minutes off the clock, moving the chains on a fourth down, a third-and-16, and two other third downs before scoring on a Daniels touchdown run to pull within a field goal once again.

With a chance for the dagger, Washington's offense collapsed and failed to get a first down. ASU got great field position due to a short punt, and it was the Sun Devils' turn to run on eight straight plays. White scored his second touchdown of the night with 1:11 left on the clock to give Arizona State a 28-24 lead.

Now trailing, the Huskies needed a quick drive to put a touchdown on the board. A touchdown indeed was put on the board as Morris was picked off by Merlin Robertson, who raced down the field for a pick six.

Miraculously, the Huskies finally answered with a 63-yard drive in three plays that took 23 seconds to cut the lead to 35-30. They recovered the onside kick at their own 46, giving them a chance to complete the miracle.

Needing a Hail Mary to win the game, Morris threw it short to Rome Odunze and the ball fell to the turf.

Arizona State scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to earn its seventh win of the season and to stay alive in the Pac-12 South race.

Next Up:

Arizona State - At Oregon State (6-4) at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Washington - At Colorado (3-7) at 12:00 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

UCLA Scores 34 Unanswered to Blow Out Colorado 44-20

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs the ball past Colorado Buffaloes safety Curtis Appleton II (30) for a first down. © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado has found a groove in the past two weeks, putting up a surprising 29 points at Autzen Stadium against Oregon and stunning Oregon State in double-overtime last weekend. The Buffaloes had a fantastic start to the game at the Rose Bowl on both sides of the ball, taking a 7-0 lead on an Alex Fontenot touchdown and then picking off Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the next drive.

Colorado's defense forced a three-and-out, an interception, a turnover on downs, and two field goal attempts (one missed) in the first half by UCLA. The Bruins did have a quick touchdown drive highlighted by a DTR strike to Kyle Philips and a 15-yard run by Brittain Brown before Brown punched it in from one yard out to make it 10-7 Colorado.

But the Buffs stayed hot, using a 46-yard run by Jarek Broussard to move to the three-yard line, and Fontenot scored his second one-yard touchdown of the game. The Buffs led 20-7, looking to earn a big confidence-boosting win on the road.

Only problem was that the Buffs forgot that two solid halves are needed to win a football game.

After putting up 20 points and 264 yards of offense in the first half and limiting UCLA to seven points, the Buffaloes completely fell apart in the second half. The Bruins scored a touchdown on each of their first four drives in the second half, and then put a fifth on the board as Philips ran a punt return back for 82 yards to the house.

UCLA amassed 219 yards of offense in the third quarter alone, eclipsing its total from the first two quarters combined. Colorado could only muster up 117 yards in the second half and could not score another point.

Next Up:

Colorado - Home vs. Washington (4-6) at 12:00 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

UCLA - At USC (4-5) at 1:00 p.m. on Fox

No. 3 Oregon Dominates on the Ground in 38-24 Victory Over Washington State

Anthony Brown and Travis Dye celebrate. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

The Ducks took care of business at home on Saturday to improve to 9-1 on the season.

For the full recap, check out the story from reporter Ally Osborne.

READ MORE: No. 3 Oregon Runs Away From Washington State in 38-24 Win

Next Up:

Washington State - Home vs. Arizona (1-9) on Friday at 6:00 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Oregon - At No. 24 Utah (7-3) at 4:30 on ABC

More from Ducks Digest

What Jake Dickert said after Oregon beat Washington State

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE