Reubenking's Roundup: Recapping a Chaotic Week 9 of Pac-12 Football

All 12 teams in the Pac were in action on Saturday.

The Pac-12 standings in 2021 have flipped faster than a speeding bullet, with no team able to feel comfortable with their place at any point this year. It's a conference where no one is safe and any team can be beat.

With every team taking the field on Saturday, chaos was promised, and chaos was delivered. There were high-scoring track meets, upsets, defensive rock-em-sock-em battles, and a lot more.

Let's get you up to speed on everything that happened in the Pac-12 this weekend.

Washington State Stuns Arizona State 34-21 in Tempe

Washington State wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. (8) is tackled by Arizona State defensive back Kejuan Markham (12). © Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona State was a 16.5-point favorite coming off of a bye to host Washington State. The Cougars didn't pay that any mind as they came into Tempe and blasted the Sun Devils, outplaying them from the opening kick.

The Sun Devils turned it over on each of their first three possessions, losing two fumbles and an interception deep in Cougars' territory. The Cougars turned those three turnovers into 14 points, with Jayden de Laura rushing for a one-yard touchdown and throwing to Travell Harris for a 28-yard touchdown.

By the time Arizona State got a touchdown on the board, the Cougars already had 28 points and had scored a third touchdown off of a Sun Devils turnover. Interim Head Coach Jake Dickert's Cougars showed no signs of slowing down offensively.

In the second half, the Sun Devils did their job defensively, holding WSU to two field goals, but the gap was too large and the offense could only get garbage time touchdowns to make the margin less disappointing.

Arizona State has fallen victim to its own mistakes all season long. 16 penalties against BYU wouldn't let either the offense or the defense produce effectively, not to mention the offense's four turnovers. The Sun Devils were penalized 13 times in their loss to Utah, and now when they only are penalized six times in a game, they turn it over five times.

Herm Edwards' team finds itself in must-win mode after it looked as if they would run away with the South title early in the year. Meanwhile, the Cougs are sitting at second place in the North and are winners of four straight conference games.

Next Up:

Washington State - BYE

Arizona State - Home vs. USC (4-4) at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 7 Oregon Rolls Colorado 52-29 Behind Anthony Brown's Career Day

Anthony Brown vs. Colorado. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

The Oregon Ducks were in need of a dominant win over a struggling team, and they got that on Saturday against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Anthony Brown had his best day behind the wheel of the Oregon offense, completing all eight of his passes in the first quarter, including a touchdown to Travis Dye for the first score of the game. Oregon came right back with a couple of huge runs by freshman Byron Cardwell, including one for 34 yards and his first touchdown of his career. Cardwell finished with 127 yards and that touchdown on just seven carries.

The offense didn't stop coming, as the Ducks scored touchdowns on each of their first four drives to take a commanding 28-7 lead. Colorado, who entered Saturday's game averaging the fewest offensive yards per game in the country, put together two touchdown drives in the second quarter to make it 31-14 at the half.

Oregon scored twice more to seemingly put the game to bed, leading 45-14, but Colorado made a dent with a touchdown drive, and then when the Ducks inserted Ty Thompson into the game up 24, the Buffaloes picked him off and scored on the following drive to make it 45-29.

The Ducks put Brown back into the game and went down the field and scored on Seven McGee's first career touchdown carry.

Brown was electric, completing 25 of his 31 pass attempts for a career-high 307 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover. Dye kept his hot streak going, getting into the end zone three more times on Saturday after scoring four against UCLA last week.

The main cause of concern for the Ducks, who take control of the Pac-12 North with the win, was the defense giving up 29 points and 341 yards to an offense that averaged an FBS-worst 238.1 yards of total offense per game. The Ducks allowed four touchdown drives to a team that had scored six touchdowns in the previous six games.

Brendon Lewis made big strides as the starting quarterback for Colorado, throwing for a season-high three touchdowns along with 224 passing yards. Brenden Rice flashed his superstar potential with 281 all-purpose yards and a receiving touchdown.

Next Up:

Oregon - At Washington (4-4) at 4:30 p.m. PST on ABC

Colorado - Home vs. Oregon State (5-3) at 4:00 p.m. PST on Pac-12 Network

California Knocks Off Oregon State 39-25

California running back Damien Moore (28) breaks away against Oregon State. © Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State needed a win over California to keep pace with Oregon in the race for the Pac-12 North, but the Beavers' defensive struggles came to a head on Saturday.

First, however, the offense struggled as the Beavers could not get anything going in the first half. B.J. Baylor, who had been arguably the best running back in the conference, fumbled on the first offensive play of the game, and Cal scored a touchdown on a Chase Garbers run to grab the early lead.

The Beavers could not find any production on offense, as their first five drives resulted in: fumble, three-and-out, three-and-out, field goal, interception. Cal tacked on a field goal and a long touchdown drive to take a 17-3 lead. Oregon State responded with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Chance Nolan to Trevon Bradford, but it was all Cal and Garbers in the second half.

Garbers threw three touchdown passes in the second half, including two to Christopher Brooks. Oregon State's offense twice pulled within a score with a touchdown drive, but the defense couldn't get the ball back for a chance to tie.

Cal used a well-balanced offensive attack to pull away from the Beavers, throwing for 262 yards and rushing for 255. The Golden Bears converted a remarkable 13 of their 19 third downs, and the defense defended OSU's running back duo of Baylor and Deshaun Fenwick to just 90 yards combined.

Next Up:

Oregon State - At Colorado (2-6) at 4:00 p.m. PST on Pac-12 Network

California - At Arizona (0-8) at 12:00 p.m. PST on Pac-12 Network

Slovis Benched, London Injured as USC Survives Arizona 41-34

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws a pass against Arizona. © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

This was one of the more fascinating games to watch this weekend. Arizona came in with a 19-game losing streak, trailed at one point in this game by three scores and fought until the end.

It didn't look as if it would be much of a fight early, as USC scored a touchdown on its opening drive, moving the ball with ease. But Arizona clapped right back with a 73-yard bomb thrown by wide receiver Jamarye Joiner to Tayvian Cunningham for a touchdown.

Not to be outdone, Kedon Slovis launched a beautiful deep ball to Gary Bryant Jr., who adjusted mid-stride and caught the ball behind the coverage and ran it in for a 62-yard touchdown.

With a 14-7 lead and 12:31 left in the second quarter, USC replaced Slovis in favor of freshman Jaxson Dart, who made his second appearance of the season after starting against Washington State on Sept. 18. It was a questionable decision, but it immediately paid off as Dart led the Trojans down the field on a 15-play, 96-yard drive ending in a two-yard touchdown toss from the freshman to Drake London.

On the next offensive drive, Dart found London again for a touchdown, but as he entered the end zone, the Arizona defender rolled over his right leg and London was down in pain. The USC medical staff put his right leg in an air cast and carted him off the field. Donte Williams announced on Sunday that London's season is over.

Arizona responded with a touchdown drive of its own, but the defense couldn't get one last stop before the Wildcats got the ball back in the second half. USC put Slovis back into the game, and there was no drop off in production as the Trojans took a 35-14 lead thanks to another Slovis-to-Bryant Jr. touchdown connection.

In the second half, Arizona made the game interesting. Anthony Pandy picked off Slovis and returned it for a touchdown to cut the lead to 14. After a USC field goal, Arizona quarterback Will Plummer ran it into the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown, and in the blink of an eye Arizona was within 10.

In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats had multiple chances to slice into the lead but had to settle for field goals on both drives.

USC got two touchdown passes each from Dart and Slovis, and running back Keaontay Ingram broke out for 204 rushing yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

Next Up:

Arizona - Home vs. California (3-5) at 12:00 p.m. PST on Pac-12 Network

USC - At Arizona State (5-3) at 7:30 p.m. PST on ESPN

Utah Rocks UCLA 44-24 Behind Tavion Thomas' 4 TDs

Utah running back Tavion Thomas (9) breaks a tackle by UCLA defensive back Stephan Blaylock (4) and runs in for a touchdown. © Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA badly needed a win to capitalize off of Arizona State's loss to move into first place in the Pac-12 South. But it was a tough task facing the current first-place holder in Utah in Salt Lake City. It was even tougher without starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. It would be up to Ethan Garbers to lift the Bruins into great position to take the lead in the division.

The Utes had other plans. Utah scored on the opening drive and never looked back. The Utes scored on each of their first four drives in the game — three of which were touchdown runs by Tavion Thomas. Utah led 28-10 at halftime, and despite two UCLA touchdown drives, the Bruins couldn't get a stop to get back into the game.

Both teams exchanged touchdowns in the second half to make it 35-24, and UCLA forced a Utah punt with a chance to make it a one-possession game for the first time since the second quarter began. But Garbers was sacked in the end zone by Hauati Pututau for a safety, and Utah put the game on ice with one final touchdown drive and one final Thomas touchdown — his fourth of the day.

Utah is now in the driver's seat in the Pac-12 South with a 4-1 record in conference play. UCLA, on a two-game losing streak, will need to win its final three games and root for Utah and Arizona State to lose in order to contend for the division.

Next Up:

UCLA - BYE

Utah - At Stanford (3-5) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. PST on FS1

Washington Scores Last Minute TD to Beat Stanford 20-13

Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Stanford. © Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

You see the scores of all those other games from this weekend? The other five games saw point totals of: 55, 81, 64, 75, and 68 points.

This game? Not even close.

It was a kicker's duel until the fourth quarter, as Washington led 12-3 entering the final quarter. Stanford used a 16-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly seven and a half minutes for the first touchdown of the game on a Tanner McKee run.

The Cardinal defense gave the ball right back after the Huskies turned it over on downs, and Stanford kicked a field goal to take a 13-12 lead with 7:05 remaining.

Stanford's defense kept getting stops and putting the offense in prime position to score and clinch the win in the fourth quarter, as Washington turned it over on downs for a second straight possession. The Cardinal went three-and-out, failing to capitalize on their defensive success.

All of a sudden, the Huskies' offense woke up when it needed to. They quickly moved into Stanford territory with two first downs and then converted a third down on a Cameron Davis run to avoid another fourth-down attempt.

With 26 seconds left in the game, Dylan Morris found Jalen McMillan in the corner of the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown. Giles Jackson ran in the two-point conversion to make it 20-12.

Looking for a miracle, Stanford was put in a fairly good position thanks to a 36-yard kickoff return by Nathaniel Peat, but on the first play of the drive, McKee's pass was picked off by Brendan Radley-Hiles to seal the deal.

Washington used a big day from running back duo Sean McGrew (19 carries, 114 yards) and Cameron Davis (18 carries, 99 yards) to carry the offense that had been weighed down by a struggling passing game.

The Huskies are tied for third place in the Pac-12 North with Oregon State, and with a home game against Oregon looming, they could play spoiler and shake up the entire state of the conference with an upset win.

Next Up:

Washington - Home vs. No. 7 Oregon (7-1) at 4:30 p.m. PST on ABC

Stanford - Home vs. Utah (5-3) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. PST on FS1

