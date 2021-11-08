Reubenking's Roundup: A Recap of Week 10 in the Pac-12

The division leaders in the Pac-12 are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the conference.

The race to Las Vegas is in full throttle. 10 teams took the field this weekend, and as always, there was a variety of interesting outcomes coming from the middle and bottom of the conference.

But one thing that seems to be becoming a constant is that the teams that are in prime position to represent their division in the conference title game are pulling ahead in the standings and wiping out the competition.

Let's take a look at how the week in the Pac-12 played out, shall we?

Utah Runs All Over Stanford 52-7

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal. © Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Is Utah playing the best football out of all the Pac-12 teams right now? It's certainly not a crazy question to ask, as the Utes have now won five of their six conference games by double digits.

Stanford was coming into the game banged up, as starting quarterback Tanner McKee and wide receiver Elijah Higgins were out for the game.

With the way that the Utes have been rolling, it's safe to say that the presence of those two players may not have moved the needle in Stanford's favor too much.

As the final score indicates, this game was never close. Utah scored 14 points in the first quarter and 24 in the second, outgaining the Cardinal 440-54 in the first half en route to a 38-0 halftime score.

The stat that says it all from the first half is that running back Tavion Thomas scored four rushing touchdowns, while Stanford recorded just three first downs on offense.

Thomas went off once again for 177 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries, giving him 337 yards on the ground and eight rushing touchdowns in his last two games. But it wasn't just Thomas; two other Utes backs had 100-yard days. Micah Bernard recorded 110 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, and Oklahoma transfer TJ Pledger used a 96-yard touchdown to tally a total of 107 yards on just four carries.

Next Up:

Utah - At Arizona (1-8) at 11:00 a.m. on Pac-12 Network

Stanford - At Oregon State (5-4) at 2:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Arizona Snaps 20-Game Losing Streak, Slugs Past Depleted California 10-3

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Will Plummer (15) throws a pass. © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears came into the game in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, as seven starters and a total of 24 players and coaches missed the game, including starting quarterback Chase Garbers.

This game provided the ugliest first half you'll ever see. Cal, led by backup quarterback Ryan Glover, punted on all seven of its drives, including five three-and-outs. Arizona quarterback Will Plummer threw two interceptions in his first three drives, and the Wildcats punted on the rest of their drives as well.

The teams traded field goals in the third quarter, then the puntfest continued for five more drives until Arizona used a 55-yard drive capped off by a 10-yard Michael Wiley touchdown to give the Wildcats a 10-3 lead. It only took nearly 58 minutes for a team to find the end zone, but the lone touchdown would prove to be enough as the Wildcats forced a turnover on downs on the final possession to clinch their first win since Oct. 5, 2019 — 763 days ago.

Next Up:

California - Home vs. USC (4-5) at 12:30 p.m.

Arizona - Home vs. Utah (6-3) at 11:00 a.m. on Pac-12 Network

Colorado Surprises Oregon State 37-34 in 2OT Thriller

Colorado Buffaloes place kicker Cole Becker (36) (center) is congratulated following his game-winning field goal in double overtime against Oregon State Beavers. © Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It may not have felt like it last weekend when the Buffaloes put up 29 points against Oregon, but that game may have provided a much-needed jolt for the Colorado offense.

Colorado's offense was consistently productive throughout the game, starting off with a 43-yard pass from Brendon Lewis to Daniel Arias to open up a 10-0 lead. Oregon State responded with a 14-yard run by running back/linebacker hybrid Jack Colletto, and before the teams headed into the locker room, both teams exchanged field goals to give the Buffaloes a 13-10 lead.

After a fourth-down stop by the defense, the Buffaloes used the good field position to drive down the field and take a two-score lead thanks to a Brenden Rice touchdown catch.

The Beavers bounced right back with an impressive 31-yard touchdown run by Trey Lowe.

On the Beavers' next drive, Chance Nolan threw a screen to Tre'Shaun Harrison, who made a series of moves and cut upfield to find the end zone and give the Beavers their first lead 24-20.

With five and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter, Jarek Broussard came alive for a 49-yard carry on the first play of the drive. Broussard, the reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, had his best day of the year by far with 151 yards on 24 carries — his most in both statistics since last season.

The big run set up a perfect throw from Lewis into the front corner of the end zone to Montana Lemonius-Craig for a touchdown on third-and-15 to take a 27-24 lead with 2:24 left in the fourth quarter.

Oregon State used a couple of big pass plays to set up a 51-yard field goal attempt by Everett Hayes with 38 seconds left to tie the game, but the kick was no good.

Think the game was over? Nope. Oregon State had all three timeouts, and the defense did exactly what it was supposed to. The Beavers forced a punt, taking just 27 seconds off the clock, leaving just five seconds after Anthony Gould returned the punt to the OSU 49.

Nolan quickly threw a pass to Gould to the sideline with one tick left, giving Hayes another shot at a game-tying field goal, but this time from 60 yards out.

He nailed the kick to send the game to overtime.

On the first possession of overtime, Lewis scrambled into the end zone for a touchdown to make it 34-27. The Beavers responded with a direct snap to B.J. Baylor, who made an incredible one-handed catch and ran it in to knot the score at 34.

Oregon State got the ball first in the second overtime, but Hayes missed another field goal to give the Buffaloes the ball back with a chance to win with a score.

Cole Becker drilled the 43-yard field goal to give the Buffaloes their third win of the season.

Next Up:

Oregon State - Home vs. Stanford (3-6) at 2:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Colorado - At UCLA (5-4) at 6:00 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

No. 4 Oregon Rallies Behind Travis Dye to Stymie Washington 26-16

Travis Dye celebrates a touchdown against Washington. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

With the Oregon Ducks coming to town with the No. 4 spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings, the Washington Huskies had a big chance to shake up the college football world with a massive upset against their rivals.

That mission was off to a promising start, as Carson Bruener intercepted Anthony Brown and returned it deep into Oregon territory on the first drive of the game. Two plays later, Sean McGrew punched it into the end zone for the first score of the game.

The Ducks responded with a 46-yard field goal by Camden Lewis and followed it up by forcing a three-and-out. Huskies punter Race Porter boomed a 65-yard moonshot that bounced to the Oregon 1, setting the Ducks up for failure.

Travis Dye got the handoff, just trying to get out of the end zone, but Jackson Sirmon brought him down before he could escape, resulting in a safety.

Both offenses struggled in the rain in the first half, but Oregon, trailing 9-3, found a rhythm in the second quarter. Brown escaped pressure and found Devon Williams in the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown to take a 10-9 lead.

Despite only trailing by a point, Washington just couldn't generate enough offense to re-take the lead. The Huskies only had three first-half first downs and opened up the second half with three straight three-and-outs.

The Ducks took advantage of the Huskies' struggling offense, going 70 yards on their first drive of the second half — 68 of which came from Dye and the final two from Brown on a two-yard touchdown to take a 17-9 lead.

Oregon opened up the fourth quarter with phenomenal field position thanks to a 33-yard punt return by Mycah Pittman. Two plays later, Dye charged into the end zone for a 19-yard score and then let out a scream (see photo above).

Dye finished with a career-high 211 rushing yards on 28 carries — the second-most carries he's had in a game and most since Nov. 23, 2018, when he had 30 carries against Oregon State.

As they have often this season, the Huskies offense came alive for a drive when their backs were against the wall, only this time they were down two scores. An 11-play, 75-yard drive ended with McGrew's second touchdown of the game to cut the deficit to 24-16.

With 11:13 left in the game, the Ducks melted nine minutes off the clock with a 15-play drive, but after getting into the red zone, multiple 15-yard penalties erased their chance of putting the game away for good.

The Huskies got the ball back with a chance to tie the game, but three straight incompletions from Dylan Morris (two were dropped) brought a decision for Jimmy Lake on fourth-and-10 with 1:59 seconds left and all three timeouts. He decided to punt, but the decision proved fatal for the Huskies.

The snap sailed over Porter's head and into the back of the end zone for a safety, giving the Ducks the ball back with a 26-16 lead. They ran out the clock to clinch their 15th win over the Huskies in their last 17 tries.

Washington totaled just 166 yards of offense against Oregon, resulting in the subsequent firing of Offensive Coordinator John Donovan on Sunday.

READ MORE: Washington Fires OC John Donovan After Loss to Oregon

Next Up:

Oregon - Home vs. Washington State (5-4) at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Washington - Home vs. Arizona State (6-3) at 4:00 p.m.

Arizona State Defeats USC 31-16 Behind Rachaad White's Big Day

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) runs for a touchdown against USC Trojans safety Calen Bullock (27). © Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

With Utah rolling on Friday, Arizona State badly needed a win on Saturday to stay alive in the Pac-12 South race.

The Sun Devils did just that behind a strong performance from their defense and their run game. After a 94-yard touchdown drive by the Sun Devils ending in a DeaMonte Trayanum 14-yard score, USC replaced Kedon Slovis with Jaxson Dart, and the Trojans answered with a field goal and a touchdown drive set up by a Trayanum fumble.

Dart ran it in for a nine-yard touchdown to take a 10-7 lead, but the Trojans wouldn't find much offense after that. A big part of the struggle came from the loss of Drake London last week after he suffered a season-ending injury.

Rachaad White took over on the ensuing drive, carrying a number of Trojans defenders with him for 26 yards on a screen and then burst through for a 46-yard touchdown on the next snap.

The teams swapped field goals to start the second half, and the Trojans managed to cut the lead to 17-16. USC's defense was doing its job, as the Sun Devils' first four drives of the half resulted in: field goal, three-and-out, interception, three-and-out.

However, USC's offense couldn't help out the defense. Three straight three-and-outs stalled the Trojans, and Arizona State finally came back to life with a 50-yard White touchdown for his second of the night.

After the Trojans' third straight three-and-out possession, the Sun Devils slammed the door with a long touchdown drive culminating in White's third touchdown of the game. A Sun Devils offensive linemen celebrated by putting an imaginary crown atop White's head, and he deserved it.

White rushed for 202 yards (career high) and three touchdowns (ties career high) to carry Arizona State to a 31-16 win in the desert.

Next Up:

USC - At California (3-6) at 12:30 p.m.

Arizona State - At Washington (4-5) at 4:00 p.m.

More from Ducks Digest

Ducks Rise in Week 10 AP Poll

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Check out our Forums HERE

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE