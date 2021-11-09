Ryan Walk Named Semifinalist for Burlsworth Trophy

Walk is being recognized in the midst of a tremendous season along the offensive line.

Oregon offensive lineman Ryan Walk became the first player in program history to be named a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding player in college football that began their career as a walk-on.

Walk was one of ten nominees announced on Tuesday morning. The list will be narrowed down to three finalists one week from now on Nov. 16, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 6.

The nomination comes at an unfortunate time in what has otherwise been a phenomenal season for Walk. The offensive lineman picked up a left knee injury just before the fourth quarter began against Washington this past Saturday. Luckily, Head Coach Mario Cristobal confirmed that Walk’s injury was not a season-ender, but the injury will keep him out for three to four weeks.

It’s definitely not the first injury this Oregon team has faced this year. It’s not even the first injury to the offensive line. Starting center Alex Forsyth was out for the entirety of October with lingering back spasms, and freshman offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson missed the last two games after picking up an injury against UCLA.

This only makes Walk’s play this season more monumental. He had a run of 16 straight starts for the Oregon O-line that will inevitably be ended this upcoming week. 11 of those starts came at his preferred right guard position, and five at center filling in for Forsyth.

Out of 184 pass-blocking opportunities this season, Walk has allowed just nine quarterback pressures and zero sacks according to Pro Football Focus. Add to that 21 knockdowns and an Oregon rushing offense ranked 16th in the nation at 218.7 rushing yards per game, and it’s easy to see that Walk deserves every ounce of his success.

A Eugene-native, Walk attended nearby Sheldon High School just like Oregon football legend Justin Herbert. Unlike Herbert, Walk had no Division 1 offers through high school.

He joined the Ducks as a walk-on before eventually working his way to a full scholarship. Now it seems impossible to imagine the Oregon offense without Walk’s skills and leadership. The Ducks will be crossing their fingers for a speedy recovery and he'll be a huge part in the Ducks' postseason plans.

Walk will face some tough competition in his battle for the Burlsworth Trophy. Also nominated is Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennet, who has led the Bulldogs to the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

