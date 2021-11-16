Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SI Week 12 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

    The Ducks don't budge from the top spot in the latest power rankings.
    Author:

    With just two weeks left in the regular season, Oregon remains on top of the SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings entering Week 12. The two teams that have sat perched atop the rankings for the better part of the last month will face off in Salt Lake City on Saturday and possibly once more in Las Vegas. This weekend could determine who the alpha of the Pac-12 really is.

    SI PAC-12 FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

    1. Oregon (6): 9-1, 6-1 — 72 points

    2. Utah: 7-3, 6-1 — 66 points

    3. Arizona State: 7-3, 5-2 — 58 points

    4. UCLA: 6-4, 4-3 — 52 points

    5. Oregon State: 6-4, 4-3 — 48 points

    6. Washington State: 5-5, 4-3 — 45 points

    7. USC: 4-5, 3-4 — 35 points

    8. Washington: 4-6, 3-4 — 27 points

    9. Colorado: 3-7, 2-5 — 24 points

    10. Stanford: 3-7, 2-6 — 18 points

    11. Cal: 3-6, 2-4 — 15 points

    12. Arizona: 1-9, 1-6 — 8 points

    Donnie Druin, All Sun Devils

    1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. UCLA; 5. Washington State; 6. Oregon State; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Colorado; 10. Arizona; 11. Cal; 12. Stanford

    Comment: Although Arizona State was able to pull off the comeback against Washington, the time for praying must begin, as Utah must lose their next two games (along with ASU winning their final two) in order for the Sun Devils to emerge out of the Pac-12 South. Are we getting a Round 1 of a Pac-12 title game with Oregon/Utah this week? I believe so.

    Jake Curtis, Cal Sports Report

    1. Oregon, 2. Utah, 3. Arizona State, 4. UCLA, 5. Oregon State, 6. Washington State, 7. Washington, 8. USC, 9. Colorado, 10. Cal, 11. Stanford. 12. Arizona

    Comment: Now the focus is on Utah and Oregon, which no doubt will play each other twice in their next three games. You have to figure the Utes will win at least one of those games and ruin Oregon's CFP hopes. Washington State had a chance to steal the North, but now the Cougars are just another so-so Pac-12 team.

    Max Torres, Ducks Digest

    1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Arizona State; 6. UCLA; 7. Stanford; 8. USC; 9. Cal; 10. Washington; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona 

    Comment: Oregon looks like it’s shaping closer to its full form after a big home win over a red hot WSU team. Utah got a scare from Arizona that surprised a lot of people ahead of a massive showdown with the Ducks in Salt Lake. Jimmy Lake got fired as the dumpster fire that is the Washington football program continues to burn. 

    Sam Connon, All Bruins

    1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. UCLA; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington State; 7. USC; 8. Colorado; 9. Washington; 10. Stanford; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

    Comment: The biggest matchup of the year is on the slate with Oregon and Utah set to match up this weekend. Still, there aren’t any nationally relevant teams outside that pair – although, UCLA and Arizona State can both finish their mediocre seasons with decent records if they take care of business these next few weeks.

    Dan Raley, Husky Maven

    1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. UCLA; 5. Oregon State; 6. USC; 7. Washington State; 8. Colorado; 9. Washington; 10. Stanford; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

    Comment: Washington has hit rock bottom everywhere but in these power rankings. There's still. Fortunately for the Huskies, others in the conference have similar problems when it comes to winning, though none have coaches lashing out at players and presumably calling for moving vans. Yes, this has been one of the most disastrous UW football seasons ever. 

    Claudette Montana-Pattison, All Trojans

    1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. UCLA; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington State; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Colorado; 10. Stanford; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

    Comment: The USC Trojans have a big week ahead as they gear up to take on crosstown rival the UCLA Bruins. This game is a crucial one for the Men of Troy as they look to become bowl eligible before the 2021 season ends.

