BREAKING: Isaac Slade-Matautia Announces Transfer Destination

One of Oregon's top linebackers in recent years is heading to Dallas.

Former Oregon linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia is transferring to SMU.

He announced his decision on Instagram.

The former Oregon linebacker entered the transfer portal on June 25 and quickly found a new home.

Slade-Matautia will rejoin former Oregon Defensive Coordinator Jim Leavitt, who holds the same position for the Mustangs. SMU went 7-3 in 2020 and finished fifth in the American Athletic Conference.

The Mustangs return leading tackler Delano Robinson, who started all 10 games last season and wracked up 77 tackles, to go along with his three sacks and six tackles for loss. Sonny Dykes' squad ranked fifth in total defense, allowing 422.2 yards of offense per game.

Slade-Matautia should be immediately eligible for the 2021 season seeing that this is his first transfer. He will likely be a plug-and-play starter for the Mustangs, a team that isn't known as a traditional recruiting powerhouse.

More from Ducks Digest

REPORT: Oregon extending baseball Head Coach Mark Wasikowski

Why Kelvin Banks' commitment is historical

Ducks WR target Isaiah Sategna set to announce commitment this week

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com