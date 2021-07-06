BREAKING: Isaac Slade-Matautia Announces Transfer Destination

Isaac Slade-Matautia Transferring to SMU
Former Oregon linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia is transferring to SMU.
He announced his decision on Instagram.
The former Oregon linebacker entered the transfer portal on June 25 and quickly found a new home.
Slade-Matautia will rejoin former Oregon Defensive Coordinator Jim Leavitt, who holds the same position for the Mustangs. SMU went 7-3 in 2020 and finished fifth in the American Athletic Conference.
The Mustangs return leading tackler Delano Robinson, who started all 10 games last season and wracked up 77 tackles, to go along with his three sacks and six tackles for loss. Sonny Dykes' squad ranked fifth in total defense, allowing 422.2 yards of offense per game.
Slade-Matautia should be immediately eligible for the 2021 season seeing that this is his first transfer. He will likely be a plug-and-play starter for the Mustangs, a team that isn't known as a traditional recruiting powerhouse.
