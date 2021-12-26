Oregon OL Steven Jones Returning for 2022 Season

Skip to main content
    Offensive Lineman Steven Jones Returning to Oregon for 2022 Season

    The Ducks get another big piece of their offense back in the fold for next season.
    With bowl season in full swing, a lot of players have already made decisions on their NFL futures prior to the holiday season.

    On Sunday the Ducks got a big piece of news when offensive lineman Steven Jones announced that he would be returning to play for Oregon in 2022.

    "Yeah, I mean, as of right now I'm ready to come back for one more season, get after it with my O-line brothers, so I'm excited," Jones said during an Alamo Bowl press conference.

    Jones came to Eugene from Temecula, Calif. as a member of the 2018 recruiting class and redshirted during his first year with the Ducks. In 2021 Jones has seen his most playing time in college, appearing in all 13 games thus far and swapping positions mainly between right guard and right tackle along the offensive line.

    He's the third offensive lineman to announce his return for another season, joining center Alex Forsyth, who announced his intent to return during the regular season, and Malaesalsa Aumavae-Laulu, who decided he would be returning on Christmas eve. 

    George Moore is in his final season with the Ducks and the Ducks are still waiting official word on NFL decisions from Ryan Walk, who hasn't played since the Washington game, as well as T.J. Bass. The team will also have true freshman Jackson Powers-Johnson back next year, although he was taking reps along the defensive line during practice on Sunday.

