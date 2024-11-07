Texas Longhorns' Johntay Cook To Transfer: Oregon Ducks, Georgia, Ole Miss Interested
Could a recent roster loss for the Texas Longhorns soon become a gain for head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks?
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed Thursday that the team has mutually parted ways with sophomore receiver Johntay Cook II, who arrived to Austin as a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.
"Obviously, we've had some roster movement today with Johntay Cook moving on," Sarkisian said, per Texas Longhorns on SI. "We have nothing but respect for him and his family. Wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors. ... It was mutual between the two of us."
Cook II finishes his time at Texas with 16 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns during two seasons with the team.
Though Cook II, who will obviously be entering the transfer portal at some point soon, won't be able to play the rest of this season, his future destination is now something to watch, particularly as it pertains to the Ducks.
Oregon, Georgia and Ole Miss have already reached out to Cook II, according to Rivals.
Oregon was not originally in the mix when Cook II announced his seven finalists in Dec. 2021. However, the Ducks quickly swooped in and clearly made an impression on him, as Cook II eventually made his way to Eugene for an official visit in June 2022. This came a little over a month after he narrowed down his five finalists to Michigan, Texas, Florida, Jackson State and Texas A&M.
Here's some pictures from his official visit to Oregon:
He ended up committing to Texas later that month and eventually signed his letter of intent with the Longhorns in Dec. 2022, but it's clear the Ducks made a heavy impression on Cook II. Now, given Oregon's success this season and their familiarity with him, Cook II could realistically be eyeing the Ducks in the portal this offseason.
Additionally, Cook II and Oregon receiver Evan Stewart have a friendship that dates back to their time on the Texas high school football scene. Stewart shined as a five-star recruit in Frisco while Cook II was busy winning state championships in nearby DeSoto.
A clip of a vlog even went viral in July 22 of Cook II teasing Stewart, who was with Texas A&M at the time, that they would soon be on the same team after he half-joked that Stewart would enter the transfer portal.
“He gonna be in that portal,” Cook II said with a smile. “He gonna be in that portal — y’all gonna see us on the same team.”
“Don’t let him lie to y’all,” Stewart said laughing.
“That boy Evan don’t want 14 catches," Cook II said of Stewart at A&M. "What you think he here training for? To block? No way.”
The full video can be found here. Cook II's comments begin at the 1:49 mark.
Cook II clearly wanted Stewart to join forces with him at Texas but the roles could now soon be reversed.
Cook II already has an established connection with the Ducks on multiple fronts. Stewart could potentially play a part in the recruitment process if the feeling is indeed mutual.
For now, the Ducks have their sights set on winning a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff National Championship, but once the offseason rolls around, the buzz surrounding Cook II and Oregon could certainly start to heat up.
Stewart and No. 1 Oregon will host the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday.
