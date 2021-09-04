Kayvon Thibodeaux Exits Fresno State Game With Injury

Late in the first quarter against Fresno State, the crowd at Autzen Stadium let out a collective gasp.

Third-year linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux was being attended to by Ducks' medical personnel for an apparent left foot/ankle injury.

Thibodeaux walked off under his own power before being examined further inside the sideline medical tent. Later, the linebacker exited the tent without a left cleat and with a wrapped-up sock.

Minutes later, Thibodeaux put back on his left cleat with a new tape job before returning to the game.

However, coming out of the locker room after halftime, Thibodeaux was in street clothes with a boot around his left foot.

At the time of the injury, Thibodeaux had been the game's most dominant force with multiple pressures along with a sack and forced fumble.

This story will be updated with postgame comments from head coach Mario Cristobal.

LIVE GAME THREAD: Oregon vs. Fresno State

