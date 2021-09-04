Kayvon Thibodeaux Exits Fresno State Game With Injury

Kayvon Thibodeaux Exits Oregon Season Opener With Injury
Late in the first quarter against Fresno State, the crowd at Autzen Stadium let out a collective gasp.
Third-year linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux was being attended to by Ducks' medical personnel for an apparent left foot/ankle injury.
Thibodeaux walked off under his own power before being examined further inside the sideline medical tent. Later, the linebacker exited the tent without a left cleat and with a wrapped-up sock.
Minutes later, Thibodeaux put back on his left cleat with a new tape job before returning to the game.
However, coming out of the locker room after halftime, Thibodeaux was in street clothes with a boot around his left foot.
At the time of the injury, Thibodeaux had been the game's most dominant force with multiple pressures along with a sack and forced fumble.
Ducks Hold off Fresno State in Opening Win
Oregon was up and down, but was able to squeak out a 31-24 victory.
