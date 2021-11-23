Kayvon Thibodeaux Named Finalist for Bednarik Award

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibdeaux has been named one of four finalists for the Chuck Bednarik award. The Bednarik award is presented annually to the top defensive player in college football.

The three other finalists include Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton, and Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis.

Thibodeaux has played in nine of Oregon's 11 games this season after suffering an ankle injury in the season opener against Fresno State in September.

Despite missing time, Thibodeaux has made a major impact on Oregon's defense, routinely affecting the opposition's success both passing and running the ball, serving as the team's primary pass rusher and edge defender.

Some numbers that stick out from Thibodeaux's sophomore season:

-Tied for third in the Pac-12 with six sacks this season

-Fifth in the Pac-12 with 10.0 tackles for loss

-No. 12 among FBS edge defenders with a 90.8 pass-rush grade according to Pro Football Focus

-37 total quarterback pressures and 24 hurries, according to PFF

Thibodeaux has totaled 33.5 tackles for loss, the fifth-most among active Power 5 players since of 2019. He's also tied for tenth in program history with 18 career sacks.

The winner of the Bednarik Award will be announced on Dec. 9 at the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

