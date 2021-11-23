Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kayvon Thibodeaux Named Finalist for Chuck Bednarik Award

    Oregon's top player continues to earn national recognition.
    Author:

    Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibdeaux has been named one of four finalists for the Chuck Bednarik award. The Bednarik award is presented annually to the top defensive player in college football. 

    The three other finalists include Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton, and Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis. 

    Thibodeaux has played in nine of Oregon's 11 games this season after suffering an ankle injury in the season opener against Fresno State in September. 

    Despite missing time, Thibodeaux has made a major impact on Oregon's defense, routinely affecting the opposition's success both passing and running the ball, serving as the team's primary pass rusher and edge defender.

    Some numbers that stick out from Thibodeaux's sophomore season:

    -Tied for third in the Pac-12 with six sacks this season

    -Fifth in the Pac-12 with 10.0 tackles for loss

    -No. 12 among FBS edge defenders with a 90.8 pass-rush grade according to Pro Football Focus

    -37 total quarterback pressures and 24 hurries, according to PFF

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Kayvon Thibodeaux UCLA 3
    Play
    Football

    Kayvon Thibodeaux Named Finalist for Bednarik Award

    Thibodeaux's strong play has him in elite company among the country's best

    Washington State Tackle
    Play
    Football

    Can Oregon's Defense Solve Third Down Struggles?

    The defense has struggled to get off the field for much of the season

    Percy Lewis
    Play
    Recruiting

    Oregon Loses 2022 Commitment

    The Ducks have lost three commits in the month of November

    Thibodeaux has totaled 33.5 tackles for loss, the fifth-most among active Power 5 players since of 2019. He's also tied for tenth in program history with 18 career sacks. 

    The winner of the Bednarik Award will be announced on Dec. 9 at the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN. 

    You may also like

    Can Oregon's defense solve its third down struggles against Oregon State?

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Kayvon Thibodeaux UCLA 3
    Football

    Kayvon Thibodeaux Named Finalist for Bednarik Award

    just now
    Washington State Tackle
    Football

    Can Oregon's Defense Solve Third Down Struggles?

    18 minutes ago
    Percy Lewis
    Recruiting

    Oregon Loses 2022 Commitment

    5 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal Arizona Sideline
    Football

    Oregon Releases Organizational Chart for Oregon State

    8 hours ago
    Joe Moorhead Stony Brook
    Football

    WATCH: Joe Moorhead Evaluates Offense in Utah Loss, Previews Oregon State

    14 hours ago
    Brittain Covey Oregon
    Football

    WATCH: Tim DeRuyter Evaluates Defense in Utah Loss, Previews Oregon State

    19 hours ago
    mario-cristobal-vs-colorado
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of Utah, Early Preview of Oregon State

    20 hours ago
    Maddie Scherr St. Martin's
    Basketball

    No. 9 Oregon Finishes Fourth in Inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis in Bahamas

    20 hours ago