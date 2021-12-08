REPORT: Tim DeRuyter Expected to Become Next DC at Texas Tech

The Ducks have now lost both of their coordinators in less than a week.

After just one season in Eugene, it appears the Ducks will be in the market for a new defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Tim DeRuyter is expected to become the next defensive coordinator at Texas Tech, according to a report from Footballscoop.com Wednesday morning.

DeRuyter will head back to the state of Texas, where he served as the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach from 2010 to 2011, but this time it will be under Red Raiders' Head Coach Joey McGuire. While at Oregon, the Ducks' defense showed flashes of greatness, especially at the beginning of the 2021 season when the team led the nation in turnover margin before getting hit with a massive wave of injuries.

This season, Oregon's passing defense ranked 60th in the country at 371.8 yards per game, 37th in rush defense at 130.5 yards per game, and 88th in passing yards allowed at 241.8 passing yards per game according to NCAA.com.

With DeRuyter's expected departure, the Ducks will have lost both of their coordinators in addition to their head coach in less than a week, with former Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead taking the head coaching job at Akron.

The Ducks are set to face the Red Raiders in the 2023 season on the road in Lubbock.

