Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    REPORT: Oregon's Tim DeRuyter Expected to Become Next Defensive Coordinator at Texas Tech

    The Ducks have now lost both of their coordinators in less than a week.
    Author:

    After just one season in Eugene, it appears the Ducks will be in the market for a new defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Tim DeRuyter is expected to become the next defensive coordinator at Texas Tech, according to a report from Footballscoop.com Wednesday morning.

    DeRuyter will head back to the state of Texas, where he served as the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach from 2010 to 2011, but this time it will be under Red Raiders' Head Coach Joey McGuire. While at Oregon, the Ducks' defense showed flashes of greatness, especially at the beginning of the 2021 season when the team led the nation in turnover margin before getting hit with a massive wave of injuries.

    This season, Oregon's passing defense ranked 60th in the country at 371.8 yards per game, 37th in rush defense at 130.5 yards per game, and 88th in passing yards allowed at 241.8 passing yards per game according to NCAA.com.

    With DeRuyter's expected departure, the Ducks will have lost both of their coordinators in addition to their head coach in less than a week, with former Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead taking the head coaching job at Akron.

    The Ducks are set to face the Red Raiders in the 2023 season on the road in Lubbock.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Tim DeRuyter
    Play
    Football

    REPORT: Tim DeRuyter Expected to Become Next DC at Texas Tech

    Oregon has now lost both of its coordinators in less than a week

    devion-harmon-vs-arizona-state
    Play
    Basketball

    Oregon Slotted at No. 6 in Latest SI Pac-12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings

    The Ducks don't look like one of the Pac-12's elite teams yet

    Anthony Brown Pac-12 Title
    Play
    Football

    Sports Illustrated Bowl Season Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

    Tracking the latest movement across the Pac-12 following the Pac-12 championship

    You may also like:

    The latest with Oregon and 2022 commit Jahlil Florence

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    Tim DeRuyter
    Football

    REPORT: Tim DeRuyter Expected to Become Next DC at Texas Tech

    22 seconds ago
    devion-harmon-vs-arizona-state
    Basketball

    Oregon Slotted at No. 6 in Latest SI Pac-12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings

    15 hours ago
    Anthony Brown Pac-12 Title
    Football

    Sports Illustrated Bowl Season Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

    15 hours ago
    brandon-dorlus-vs-ucla
    Football

    Oregon Ducks Earn a Dozen All-Pac-12 Selections

    17 hours ago
    Jahlil Florence Oregon Visit
    Recruiting

    The Latest With Oregon and Jahlil Florence

    17 hours ago
    Alex Mirabal Oregon State
    Football

    Alex Mirabal Expected to Join Mario Cristobal at Miami

    20 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal UCLA
    Football

    How Mario Cristobal's Departure Will Affect Oregon Recruiting

    22 hours ago
    Kayvon Thibodeaux UCLA 3
    Football

    Kayvon Thibodeaux Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    Dec 7, 2021