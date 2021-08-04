REPORT: Two Oregon Football Players Facing Charges

Jamal Hill and DJ James are facing charges from an incident that occurred late Tuesday night.

Jamal Jarquis Hill and Desmond Demond James, both 20 years old, are each facing charges for three counts of reckless endangering, assault, unlawful discharge firearm and disorderly conduct according to a report from the Eugene Police Department posted Wednesday.

The report states that police officers were called to respond to a call from a man who said he had been shot in the face with a "realistic-looking airsoft gun" late Tuesday night at 14th and Willamette by someone in a sedan that had driven past him. There were three total people that reported similar incidents within a close time frame and proximity, according to police.

One of the victims was riding an electric scooter and said they were almost hit by the car. Responding officers found the car near 11th and Willamette and said the two occupants were cooperative with police.

A Eugene Police Department Spokesperson told Ducks Digest that they were told the incident involved Oregon two football players. Ducks Digest has reached out to the University of Oregon for comment but has not heard back yet.

Hill was a starter in 2020 and James has been projected to play significant snaps this season.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

