Ty Thompson Enters Game at Quarterback for Oregon
Oregon freshman Ty Thompson has checked into the game at quarterback to start the second half for Oregon. This move solidifies him as the No. 2 quarterback behind Anthony Brown, who got sacked twice to end the first half and winced as he jogged off the field with the team into the locker room going into halftime.
Thompson went one-for-two on his first drive and totaled eight yards with his completion coming to CJ Verdell. The Ducks would go three-and-out and punt the ball back to Stony Brook.
Midway through the third quarter he threw his first touchdown pass to Terrance Ferguson.
Thompson signed with Oregon as an Adidas All-American and the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year. He lead Mesquite High School to back-to-back Arizona 4A state championships.
He's the highest-rated quarterback to ever sign with the Ducks. The Oregon quarterback room is loaded with talent, including fellow freshmen Robby Ashford and Jay Butterfield.
