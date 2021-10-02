CJ Verdell Exits Stanford Game With Injury

Oregon's starting running back was carted off late in the third quarter.

Oregon starting running back CJ Verdell could be done for the day after being carted to the locker room by the medical staff.

Verdell was down on the field after a run up the middle late in the third quarter. He was punching the ground and appeared to be kicking his right foot in pain.

He walked off the field with the assistance of medical staff and running back Seven McGee. While he was walking off he was favoring his left foot/ankle.

As he got carted to the locker room, a trainer was tending to his left foot.

At the time of his injury he had 17 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.