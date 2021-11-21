BREAKING: Verone McKinley Exits with Injury vs. Utah

Oregon Safety Verone McKinley III Exits With Injury vs. No. 23 Utah Utes
It feels like Oregon can't catch a break on the injury front.
ESPN's Molly McGrath reported on the broadcast that starting safety Verone McKinley III won't return to the game against Utah Saturday night.
McKinley went down in the first half after getting shaken up on a tackle. He was able to get off the field under his own power but went straight to the locker room after he walked off the field.
We aren't totally sure what the injury is but McKinley was seen grabbing the side of his helmet, which could suggest a head or neck injury.
True freshman safety Daymon David has since come in to take on a larger role in McKinley's absence.