Washington Offensive Players to Watch vs. No. 7 Oregon

The Huskies have been streaky offensively this season, but they still plenty of talent and speed that can dice up a defense.

It wasn't a pretty start to the season for the Washington Huskies, losing 13-7 at home to FCS Montana and getting blown out on the road by Michigan 31-10. They scored just 17 points combined in those two games and recorded just 115 rushing yards on 59 carries — an atrocious 1.9 yards per carry.

Since then, the offense has been inconsistent but more productive overall than the first two weeks. The Huskies average 352.9 total yards per game (10th in Pac-12), 230.0 passing yards per game (7th in Pac-12), and 122.9 rushing yards per game (9th in Pac-12) while scoring 22.8 points per game (10th in Pac-12).

Given how Oregon's offense has been improving on a weekly basis, the Huskies will have to put up points to stay competitive in Saturday's game. Here are three players that can make an impact for the Washington offense.

1. #1 Terrell Bynum - Wide Receiver

Washington wide receiver Terrell Bynum (1) stiff arms Arizona safety Jaxen Turner (21). © Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Terrell Bynum had never had a 100-yard receiving game in his previous 11 career games at Washington. Through his first six games of this season, he recorded two, and in both games he averaged more than 20 yards per catch.

The junior from Long Beach, Calif., has developed into the No. 1 receiver for the Huskies this year. He leads the team in receiving yards (427) and touchdowns (four).

Quarterback Dylan Morris has often struggled with his accuracy, especially in the first half of the past two games against Arizona and Stanford, but Bynum is one of his go-to targets when the game is on the line and the Huskies need a score. Bynum caught a touchdown pass against Arizona with a defender sticking to him like peanut butter on your favorite white shirt.

Bynum also had a big catch in that game for 51 yards to put the Huskies in position to score the go-ahead touchdown. Good things happen when the ball is thrown his way, and Oregon will have to make him a top priority on Saturday, especially because the Huskies use him in a number of different ways. They line up him outside, in the slot, utilize him on screens, and even on trick plays.

2. #5 Sean McGrew - Running Back

Washington running back Sean McGrew (5) rushes against UCLA. © Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sean McGrew's numbers may not pop off the charts, but his impact on this Washington offense has been significant. He was out for the Huskies' first two games in which they averaged a measly 57.5 rushing yards per game. Since he's been in the lineup, that number has leaped to 144.7 yards on the ground per game.

McGrew has accounted for 383 yards and six touchdowns for the Huskies, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He scored two touchdowns in each of his first three games of the season, but he hasn't found the end zone in over a month.

Washington has several backs in the mix that are more explosive than McGrew, including Kamari Pleasant and Cameron Davis, but McGrew will get the most carries out of the bunch because of his experience. The fifth-year senior has faced Oregon twice (2017 and 2018), but he's a much different player than the last time the rivals met.

McGrew is decisive with his cuts and sees the field well. He won't blow you away with breakaway speed, but despite his smaller frame (5'7," 180 pounds), he is powerful and can be used as a short-yardage back.

The Huskies will need McGrew to lead the way for the run game against an Oregon run defense that has improved greatly and has a lot of big bodies that won't make it easy.

3. #87 Cade Otton - Tight End

Washington tight end Cade Otton (87) runs for yards after the catch against UCLA. © Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Another player whose numbers won't blow you away, Cade Otton is one of the most important players on the Huskies' offense. Otton is as good of a blocking tight end as you'll find in college football, and he's not too shabby as a pass catcher either.

The 6'5," 250-pound junior was one of the only bright spots offensively for the Huskies when they lost to Montana in the season opener, catching eight passes for 82 yards. Since then, however, he has caught just 12 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Morris needs to get Otton the ball in the passing game, especially in the red zone. If Washington wants to upset Oregon, the talented tight end may be the key because of his size and great hands.

The Huskies should just call similar plays to what Stanford did in the red zone. Dial up corner fades and Morris just lob it up to Otton, as well as deep crossers and delay routes when he gets a chip block and then streaks into the middle of the field.

Having Otton provide blocks against the Ducks' edge rushers will be big for Washington with his size and strength, especially with 2020 First Team All-Pac-12 left tackle Jaxson Kirkland's status still in question after missing time due to injury.

Bonus: #11 Jalen McMillan - Wide Receiver

Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) runs for yards after the catch against Arkansas State. © Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen McMillan burst onto the scene against Arkansas State when he caught 10 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. His 175 yards were the most by a Husky since John Ross put up 208 yards against California on Nov. 5, 2016, and the most by a UW freshman since Craig Chambers recorded 189 yards on Nov. 13, 2004 against a Cal team that was led by Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch.

While McMillan hasn't put up numbers quite like that since the Arkansas State game, he's still been very impressive, leading the Huskies with 27 receptions and is not far behind Bynum with 392 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Against Stanford, McMillan came up big with the game-winning touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone with just 21 ticks left in the game.

McMillan, like Bynum, can be utilized in a variety of ways, and with his talent and speed, he could be a thorn in the Ducks' side not just on Saturday, but for years to come.

