    • November 10, 2021
    WATCH: Anthony Brown Previews Washington State

    The Oregon quarterback is looking to lead the Ducks to another win at home in this big matchup.
    Anthony Brownthrew for 98 yards and a touchdown on 10/20 passing. He also ran for a touchdown on the ground. 

    This week he'll face a Washington State defense that allows 230.9 yards per game, which ranks in the middle of the Pac-12. 

