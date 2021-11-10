Publish date:
WATCH: Anthony Brown Previews Washington State
The Oregon quarterback is looking to lead the Ducks to another win at home in this big matchup.
Anthony Brownthrew for 98 yards and a touchdown on 10/20 passing. He also ran for a touchdown on the ground.
This week he'll face a Washington State defense that allows 230.9 yards per game, which ranks in the middle of the Pac-12.
