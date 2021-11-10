WATCH: Anthony Brown Previews Washington State

The Oregon quarterback is looking to lead the Ducks to another win at home in this big matchup.

Anthony Brownthrew for 98 yards and a touchdown on 10/20 passing. He also ran for a touchdown on the ground.

This week he'll face a Washington State defense that allows 230.9 yards per game, which ranks in the middle of the Pac-12.

More from Ducks Digest

Week 1 SI Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE