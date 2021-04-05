WATCH: Austin Faoliu Talks NFL Draft and Pro Day Performance

Faoliu was a mainstay on the defensive line and played a variety of positions for the Ducks.

Defensive Line Coach Joe Salave'a has been great for the Ducks in his four years on the staff. He's helped develop Austin Faoliu into a consistent force in defending the run and has been instrumental in the progression of future NFL first rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Faoliu was one of many athletes that benefitted from facing projected first-round pick Penei Sewell in practice, noting that it's made him a much better player. He finished his Oregon career with 5 sacks, 124 tackles, and 10 tackles for loss.

He may not be a can't miss prospect in this year's draft but he does have a solid frame to play the three technique in the NFL.

