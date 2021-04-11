WATCH: Bryan McClendon Previews Wide Receivers in 2021

McClendon gets his first complete season at Oregon with a ton of talent at wideout.

The 2021 Oregon wide receiver group might be one of the deepest in recent memory. The Ducks return all starters at the position, headlined by veterans in "super seniors" Johnny Johnson and Jaylon Redd.

The group continues with a lot of big names--but less proven production. Devon Williams, Mycah Pittman and Kris Hutson are also back.

Williams flashed last year, turning in two 100-yard receiving performances and is one of--if not the most athletic receiver on the roster. Pittman has battled injury since arriving in Eugene and the staff hopes he can put it all together and stay healthy in 2021.

All-American freshmen Troy Franklin and Dont'e Thornton are already on campus and are participating in spring football. Isaiah Brevard is expected to arrive in the summer.

You may also like:

[More football]: Marcel Yates talks about why he chose Oregon, previews safety group

[Recruiting]: All-American WR Evan Stewart places Ducks in top 8

[Recruiting]: Insider intel on Oregon's recruitment of former UW commit Sir Mells

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Max Torres on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest