WATCH: Byron Cardwell Talks Two-Touchdown Performance vs. Washington State

    • November 14, 2021
    WATCH: Byron Cardwell Talks Two-Touchdown Performance in Washington State Win

    It seems pretty clear Oregon has found their next great back.
    True freshman running back Byron Cardwell turned in another strong performance for Oregon on Saturday against Washington State. 

    He ran for 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, averaging 10.9 yards per carry.

    What acting Head Coach Jake Dickert said after Oregon beat Washington State

