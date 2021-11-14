WATCH: Byron Cardwell Talks Two-Touchdown Performance vs. Washington State

It seems pretty clear Oregon has found their next great back.

True freshman running back Byron Cardwell turned in another strong performance for Oregon on Saturday against Washington State.

He ran for 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, averaging 10.9 yards per carry.

More from Ducks Digest

What acting Head Coach Jake Dickert said after Oregon beat Washington State

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE