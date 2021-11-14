Publish date:
WATCH: Byron Cardwell Talks Two-Touchdown Performance in Washington State Win
It seems pretty clear Oregon has found their next great back.
True freshman running back Byron Cardwell turned in another strong performance for Oregon on Saturday against Washington State.
He ran for 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, averaging 10.9 yards per carry.
More from Ducks Digest
What acting Head Coach Jake Dickert said after Oregon beat Washington State
WATCH: Byron Cardwell Talks Two-Touchdown Performance vs. Washington State
The true freshman continues to impress and make the most of his opportunities
What Jake Dickert Said After Oregon Beat Washington State
Washington State's acting head coach breaks down what he saw on Saturday
Five Takeaways from Oregon's Win Over Washington State
What can we make of the Ducks' win over the Cougars?
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE