Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of Washington, Turns Focus to Washington State

    Cristobal provides various injury updates and commented on what lies ahead for the Ducks this week.
    Author:

    Fresh off a rivalry win over Washington, things don't get any easier for the Ducks as they prepare to welcome the red-hot Washington State Cougars for a Pac-12 after dark home game.

    Mario Cristobal hit on various topics including:

    -The latest on Ryan Walk, Jackson Powers-Johnson and Steve Stephens' injuries

    -The defensive playbook being limited earlier in the season

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Mario Cristobal Washington 3 Cropped
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of Washington, Early Preview of WSU

    The Ducks turn their attention to a red-hot Cougars team after defeating the Huskies

    Jimmy Lake Ref
    Play
    News

    Washington Huskies Suspend Jimmy Lake Without Pay

    The head coach was seen striking a player during the first half against Oregon

    reubenkings-roundup-week-10
    Play
    Football

    Reubenking's Roundup: A Recap of Week 10 in the Pac-12

    Is Utah the hottest team in the Pac-12 right now?

    -Where he's seen the biggest jump on defense

    -How the team is viewing the Washington State game

    -More

    More from Ducks Digest

    Jimmy Lake suspended for Arizona State game without pay

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Mario Cristobal Washington 3 Cropped
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of Washington, Early Preview of WSU

    15 seconds ago
    Jimmy Lake Ref
    News

    Washington Huskies Suspend Jimmy Lake Without Pay

    1 hour ago
    reubenkings-roundup-week-10
    Football

    Reubenking's Roundup: A Recap of Week 10 in the Pac-12

    18 hours ago
    John Donovan Jags
    Football

    Offensive Coordinator John Donovan Out at Washington

    21 hours ago
    Image from iOS (1)
    Football

    Players of the Game: Offense

    22 hours ago
    Jodan Happle Washington 1
    Football

    Players of the Game: Defense

    22 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal Washington Clap
    Football

    Ducks Rise in Week 10 AP Poll

    Nov 7, 2021
    Jeffrey Bassa Washington Cropped
    Football

    WATCH: Jeffrey Bassa Talks Big Day Against Washington

    Nov 7, 2021