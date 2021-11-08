WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of Washington, Early Preview of WSU

Cristobal provides various injury updates and commented on what lies ahead for the Ducks this week.

Fresh off a rivalry win over Washington, things don't get any easier for the Ducks as they prepare to welcome the red-hot Washington State Cougars for a Pac-12 after dark home game.

Mario Cristobal hit on various topics including:

-The latest on Ryan Walk, Jackson Powers-Johnson and Steve Stephens' injuries

-The defensive playbook being limited earlier in the season

-Where he's seen the biggest jump on defense

-How the team is viewing the Washington State game

-More

Jimmy Lake suspended for Arizona State game without pay

