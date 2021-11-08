WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of Washington, Turns Focus to Washington State
Fresh off a rivalry win over Washington, things don't get any easier for the Ducks as they prepare to welcome the red-hot Washington State Cougars for a Pac-12 after dark home game.
Mario Cristobal hit on various topics including:
-The latest on Ryan Walk, Jackson Powers-Johnson and Steve Stephens' injuries
-The defensive playbook being limited earlier in the season
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of Washington, Early Preview of WSU
The Ducks turn their attention to a red-hot Cougars team after defeating the Huskies
Washington Huskies Suspend Jimmy Lake Without Pay
The head coach was seen striking a player during the first half against Oregon
Reubenking's Roundup: A Recap of Week 10 in the Pac-12
Is Utah the hottest team in the Pac-12 right now?
-Where he's seen the biggest jump on defense
-How the team is viewing the Washington State game
-More
More from Ducks Digest
Jimmy Lake suspended for Arizona State game without pay
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE