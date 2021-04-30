WATCH: Isaac Slade-Matautia Talks Progress in Oregon Spring Football

WATCH: Isaac Slade-Matautia Updates Progress in Oregon Spring Football
The linebackers are excited about the long-awaited arrival of 2020 5-star Justin Flowe, who is almost at 100% in spring football after suffering a season-ending injury last year.
Slade-Matautia talks about more updates from spring football in the above video.
