Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Jeffrey Bassa Talks Big Day Against Washington

    Bassa continues to develop into a top contributor for Tim DeRuyter's defense.
    Author:

    Bassa recorded six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, his first collegiate sack and a pass breakup in Oregon's 26-16 win over the Huskies. 

    More from Ducks Digest

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal gives instant reactions to win over Washington

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Jeffrey Bassa Washington Cropped
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Jeffrey Bassa Talks Big Day Against Washington

    The true freshman continues to show up big for Tim DeRuyter's defense

    Travis Dye Washington Cropped
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Travis Dye Talks Dominant Performance Against Washington

    Dye ran for over 200 yards in Oregon's big win

    Travis Dye Washington Run
    Play
    Football

    Travis Dye Runs Wild As Ducks Overpower Huskies in Dominant Fashion

    Dye racked up over 200 yards on nearly 30 carries en route to the 26-16

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Jeffrey Bassa Washington Cropped
    Football

    WATCH: Jeffrey Bassa Talks Big Day Against Washington

    just now
    Travis Dye Washington Cropped
    Football

    WATCH: Travis Dye Talks Dominant Performance Against Washington

    12 minutes ago
    Travis Dye Washington Run
    Football

    Travis Dye Runs Wild As Ducks Overpower Huskies in Dominant Fashion

    46 minutes ago
    jimmy-lake-washington-vs-oregon
    Football

    What Jimmy Lake Said After No. 4 Oregon Defeated Washington

    12 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal Washington
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Instant Reactions to Oregon's Win Over Washington

    13 hours ago
    Image from iOS (2)
    Football

    Mario Cristobal Proud of Oregon's 'Prowess' in Rainy Weather

    13 hours ago
    Image from iOS (3)
    Football

    5 Takeaways From Oregon’s 26-16 Rivalry Win over Washington

    13 hours ago
    IY3A9137
    Basketball

    Te-Hina Paopao & Endiya Rogers Injured for Oregon WBB

    14 hours ago