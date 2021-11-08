WATCH: Joe Moorhead Evaluates Oregon Offense in Win Over Washington Huskies
The Oregon offense was carried by Travis Dye in the Ducks' latest win as he continues to be a force in every phase of the game.
Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead met with the media on Monday to break down what stood out from Saturday's win.
-Injuries and returns along the offensive line
-Wanting to score on the last play of the game
WATCH: Joe Moorhead Evaluates Offense in Win Over Washington
The Ducks ran all over the Huskies on a cold and rainy night in Seattle
WATCH: Tim DeRuyter Evaluates Oregon Defense vs. Washington
The Ducks suffocated the Huskies' offense in their rivalry win
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of Washington, Early Preview of WSU
The Ducks turn their attention to a red-hot Cougars team after defeating the Huskies
-More
More from Ducks Digest
WATCH: Tim DeRuyter evaluates Oregon defense in win over Washington
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE