WATCH: Joe Moorhead Evaluates Offense in Win Over Washington

    • November 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Joe Moorhead Evaluates Oregon Offense in Win Over Washington Huskies

    The Oregon defense ran all over the Huskies en route to a 26-16 victory.
    Author:

    The Oregon offense was carried by Travis Dye in the Ducks' latest win as he continues to be a force in every phase of the game.

    Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead met with the media on Monday to break down what stood out from Saturday's win.

    -Injuries and returns along the offensive line

    -Wanting to score on the last play of the game

