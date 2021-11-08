WATCH: Joe Moorhead Evaluates Offense in Win Over Washington

The Oregon defense ran all over the Huskies en route to a 26-16 victory.

The Oregon offense was carried by Travis Dye in the Ducks' latest win as he continues to be a force in every phase of the game.

Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead met with the media on Monday to break down what stood out from Saturday's win.

-Injuries and returns along the offensive line

-Wanting to score on the last play of the game

-More

More from Ducks Digest

WATCH: Tim DeRuyter evaluates Oregon defense in win over Washington

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE