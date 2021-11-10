Skip to main content
    November 10, 2021
    WATCH: Johnny Johnson III Previews Washington State

    The Ducks' senior wide receiver will look to revitalize a passing game that struggled against Washington on Saturday.
    Johnny Johnson III was suspended for the first half of the game against Washington, but the Ducks were able to take control of the game by pounding the Huskies' defense with Travis Dye and the run game.

    Against Washington State, a defense that allows 230.9 passing yards per game, the Ducks will look to spread the wealth to their talented receiving corps, including Johnson III.

    No. 13 Oregon Cruises to 83-66 Win Over Texas Southern

