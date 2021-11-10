WATCH: Johnny Johnson III Previews Washington State
Johnny Johnson III was suspended for the first half of the game against Washington, but the Ducks were able to take control of the game by pounding the Huskies' defense with Travis Dye and the run game.
Against Washington State, a defense that allows 230.9 passing yards per game, the Ducks will look to spread the wealth to their talented receiving corps, including Johnson III.
