Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Kayvon Thibodeaux Talks Win Over Washington State

    The Oregon defense continues to show signs of progress every week, particularly in the pass rush department.
    Author:

    The Ducks are now 9-1 after a win over Washington State. 

    A big part of slowing down the Cougars' run-and-shoot offense was applying constant pressure throughout the game alongside Brandon Dorlus.

    More from Ducks Digest

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Kayovn Thibodeaux WSU 1 Cropped
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Kayvon Thibodeaux Talks Win Over Washington State

    Thibodeaux recorded two sacks in Saturday's win

    Mario Cristobal WSU 2 Cropped
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to Oregon's Win Over Washington State

    The Ducks battled momentum shifts en route to another victory

    Anthony Brown TD Dive
    Play
    Football

    No. 3 Oregon Runs Away From Washington State in 38-24 Win

    The Ducks racked up over 300 rushing yards for the second straight week

    No. 3 Oregon runs away from Washington State in 38-24 Win

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Kayovn Thibodeaux WSU 1 Cropped
    Football

    WATCH: Kayvon Thibodeaux Talks Win Over Washington State

    2 minutes ago
    Mario Cristobal WSU 2 Cropped
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to Oregon's Win Over Washington State

    15 minutes ago
    Anthony Brown TD Dive
    Football

    No. 3 Oregon Runs Away From Washington State in 38-24 Win

    1 hour ago
    Johnny Johnson III Washington
    Football

    Johnny Johnson III Exits WSU Game With Injury

    2 hours ago
    Mario Crirstobal WSU 1 Cropped
    Football

    HALFTIME THOUGHTS: No. 3 Oregon and Washington State Tied at 14

    3 hours ago
    DJ Johnson Stanford 2020
    Football

    TE DJ Johnson Unavailable vs. Washington State

    5 hours ago
    Anthony Brown WSU Cropepd
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State

    6 hours ago
    Devon Jackson Cropped
    Recruiting

    PODCAST: Oregon LB Commit Devon Jackson Joins the Show

    9 hours ago