Publish date:
WATCH: Kayvon Thibodeaux Talks Win Over Washington State
The Oregon defense continues to show signs of progress every week, particularly in the pass rush department.
The Ducks are now 9-1 after a win over Washington State.
A big part of slowing down the Cougars' run-and-shoot offense was applying constant pressure throughout the game alongside Brandon Dorlus.
More from Ducks Digest
WATCH: Kayvon Thibodeaux Talks Win Over Washington State
Thibodeaux recorded two sacks in Saturday's win
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to Oregon's Win Over Washington State
The Ducks battled momentum shifts en route to another victory
No. 3 Oregon Runs Away From Washington State in 38-24 Win
The Ducks racked up over 300 rushing yards for the second straight week
No. 3 Oregon runs away from Washington State in 38-24 Win
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE