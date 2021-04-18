WATCH: Ken Wilson Talks Linebackers in Oregon's Spring Scrimmage

The Ducks' linebackers are ready for a big season led by returners Noah Sewell and Isaac Slade-Matautia.

The Ducks' linebackers were back in action Saturday.

Noah Sewell looked like his usual self in the scrimmage and Isaac Slade-Matautia returns for another year. The duo tied for the lead in tackles last season with 45 each.

Justin Flowe played in the 7 on 7 period today but did not participate in the live scrimmage. Jackson LaDuke is poised to make an impact after battling injury and only playing in two games last season.

The group also adds talented early enrollee freshman Keith Brown.

Linebackers Coach Ken Wilson gives updates on his group in the above video.

