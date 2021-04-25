WATCH: Mario Cristobal Breaks Down Oregon Football's Second Spring Scrimmage

The defense had an improved presence in the Ducks' second scrimmage.

After Mario Cristobal applauded the defense's effort earlier this week, that side of the ball continued to raise the standard on Saturday.

A tremendous interception from Verone McKinley got the head coach's attention and a back-and-forth battle between the offense and defense was another storyline from Saturday.

Kris Hutson had a 97-yard touchdown, to back up the praise he's received this spring.

Mario Cristobal provides all the latest updates in the above video.

