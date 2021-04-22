WATCH: Mario Cristobal Breaks Down Oregon Football Spring Practice No. 10

FootballBasketballRecruitingPro Ducks
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Breaks Down Oregon Spring Practice No. 10

Hear the latest out of spring football from Head Coach Mario Cristobal.
The Ducks have now completed 10 spring practices and are preparing for another spring scrimmage on Saturday. 

Mario Cristobal said Thursday that the intensity and communication from the defense really stood out in today's practice. He also talked about what has made quarterback Anthony Brown stand out so far in spring football.

All that and more updates in the above video.

