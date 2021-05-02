WATCH: Mario Cristobal Breaks Down Oregon's Spring Football Game

The Ducks had an exciting spring game with a lot of big plays

The offense defeated the defense 35-34 in the annual Oregon spring football game.

Anthony Brown threw for 230 yards and Oregon's early-enrollee freshmen wide receivers combined for 182 receiving yards on just 7 receptions.

Justin Flowe turned a lot of heads with a crazy performance that saw him do a little bit of everything.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal breaks down what stood out the most to him in the above video.

