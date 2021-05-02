WATCH: Mario Cristobal Breaks Down Oregon's Spring Football Game
The offense defeated the defense 35-34 in the annual Oregon spring football game.
Anthony Brown threw for 230 yards and Oregon's early-enrollee freshmen wide receivers combined for 182 receiving yards on just 7 receptions.
Justin Flowe turned a lot of heads with a crazy performance that saw him do a little bit of everything.
Head Coach Mario Cristobal breaks down what stood out the most to him in the above video.
More from Ducks Digest
[Football]: Justin Flowe announces arrival with versatile spring game performance
[Football]: Top performers in Oregon spring game
[NFL Draft]: Thomas Graham drafted by the Chicago Bears
[New]: Sign up for exclusive Oregon Ducks content today
--
Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.
Follow Max Torres on Twitter: @mtorressports
Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest