WATCH: Cristobal Gives Final Review of Colorado, Turns Focus to Washington

Oregon earned a commanding win over the Buffs before their schedule really ramps up.

The Ducks are gearing up for a major road trip this week as they'll head north to Seattle to face the rival Washington Huskies.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal met with members of the media on Monday over Zoom as a week of practice is underway.

Topics discussed include:

-Injury updates on Steve Stephens IV, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Jordan Happle and more

-Byron Cardwell's success against Colorado

-Improvements he's looking to make moving forward

-Shifting pieces around on the offensive line

