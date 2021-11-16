Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of WSU, Early Preview of Utah

    The Ducks begin preparations for their biggest Pac-12 matchup of the season.
    Oregon Head Football Coach Mario Cristobal met with the media on Monday afternoon.

    Topics covered include:

    -Johnny Johnson III

    -Jackson Powers-Johnson

    -DJ Johnson

    -Keith Brown

    -What he sees in this year's Utah team

    -Thoughts on Utah LB Nephi Sewell and Devin Lloyd 

