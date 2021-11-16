WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of WSU, Early Preview of Utah
Oregon Head Football Coach Mario Cristobal met with the media on Monday afternoon.
Topics covered include:
-Johnny Johnson III
-Jackson Powers-Johnson
-DJ Johnson
-Keith Brown
-What he sees in this year's Utah team
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of WSU, Early Preview of Utah
The Ducks look to stay hot with another big matchup this week
SI Week 12 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
The top two teams in this week's rankings will battle it out in what could be a Pac-12 Championship Game preview
Mario Cristobal Updates Injuries Ahead of Utah
The latest on the health of numerous players as the team prepares for another big game
-Thoughts on Utah LB Nephi Sewell and Devin Lloyd
More from Ducks Digest
Elite 2023 DL Jayden Wayne recaps Oregon visit, planning to return
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE