WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Updates and Team Notes Ahead of WSU

Hear from the man in charge of the Oregon football one more time before the Ducks face the Cougars this weekend.

No. 3 Oregon is favored against Washington State this weekend, but the team is not taking this matchup lightly. If you've watched this series in the past five years, you know Washington State never goes away easy in this matchup and this year is no different despite extensive coaching turnover.

Mario Cristobal spoke with reporters Wednesday and touched on a lot of areas:

-Bennett Williams, Justin Flowe's status

-Sean Dollars, Jackson LaDuke, Keyon Ware-Hudson

-Washington State's offensive line, the challenges it presents

-Managing redshirt decisions at a key time in the season

-What the team has worked on this week

Can Oregon slow down Washington State's one-two punch at running back?

