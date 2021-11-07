WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Instant Reactions to Oregon's Win Over Washington

Hear from Oregon's head coach following the Ducks' big win.

Oregon marched into Seattle and dominated the Huskies in the trenches from start to finish.

Hear Mario Cristobal talk about:

-Travis Dye's dominance

-Overcoming a slow start

-The defense's dominance

-Battling the elements

-Late momentum swing for the Ducks and more

More from Ducks Digest

Oregon gets sound win over Washington 26-16

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE