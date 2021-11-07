WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Instant Reactions to Oregon's Win Over Washington

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Immediate Reactions to Oregon's Win Over Washington

    Hear from Oregon's head coach following the Ducks' big win.
    Oregon marched into Seattle and dominated the Huskies in the trenches from start to finish.

    Hear Mario Cristobal talk about:

    -Travis Dye's dominance

    -Overcoming a slow start

    -The defense's dominance 

    -Battling the elements

    -Late momentum swing for the Ducks and more

    Oregon gets sound win over Washington 26-16

