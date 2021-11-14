Publish date:
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to Oregon's Win Over Washington State
Hear from the man in charge of the Oregon football program following Saturday night's win.
Mario Cristobal gets a big win over Washington State and now turns his attention to Utah.
More from Ducks Digest
No. 3 Oregon runs away from Washington State in 38-24 Win
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to Oregon's Win Over Washington State
The Ducks battled momentum shifts en route to another victory
No. 3 Oregon Runs Away From Washington State in 38-24 Win
The Ducks racked up over 300 rushing yards for the second straight week
Johnny Johnson III Exits WSU Game With Injury
Johnson exited near the end of the third quarter
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE