WATCH: Mario Cristobal Recaps Spring Football Practice No. 1

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Recaps Oregon Spring Football Practice No. 1

The Oregon Ducks have returned to the practice field in preparation for the 2021 football season.
The Ducks were antsy to get back on the field after spending the last three months reconnecting with family, finishing up winter term in the classroom, and starting the fourth quarter offseason workout program. 

As the month of April kicks off, players and coaches returned to the Hatfield Dowlin Complex to begin Spring Football. Mario Cristobal spoke with the media Thursday afternoon to give injury updates and talk about players that stood out from day one. 

Oregon will hold its pro day tomorrow, you can read my preview here. We will have full coverage of that as updates and photo/video become available. 

