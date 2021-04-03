WATCH: New Oregon Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter Talks Spring Football

Oregon's new defensive coordinator discusses spring standouts and the team's progress with his install.

Spring football continued in Eugene Saturday with the second of fifteen total practices. One of the main storylines of spring football is the addition of new Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter from Cal.

One of multiple coaches on staff with head coaching experience (Fresno State), DeRuyter noted that there will be some carry over from Andy Avalos with the installation of his new system. One of the main points of emphasis for him in the spring is to make his defense one that prioritizes forcing turnovers, stopping the run, and having strong situational awareness.

DeRuyter is also working alongside newly minted Secondary Coach Marcel Yates. Yates also came north from Berkeley, bringing with him NFL experience and Pac-12 experience as Defensive Backs Coach at Cal and Defensive Coordinator at Arizona.

